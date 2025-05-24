Week 5, The Last Chance Ranch's Online Auction!

Donated by Friends of Republic. Bring the fun home with this cozy Family Movie Night Gift Basket packed with entertainment, laughs, and a little extra surprise!
DVDs: Flushed Away - Dirty Dancing - Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close - Hot Wheels: Battle Force 5 Fused - Double Feature: Wild Bunch on Ice / Start Your Engines! - Tinker Bell - Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry
Books: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder book set by Holly Jackson
Scratch-off Tickets: Four “I’m a Big Dill” tickets (Win up to $3,000!)
Neatly wrapped and perfect for a mixed-age family or teen movie night
Genuine Black Pearl & Sterling Silver Necklace Set
$40
Starting bid
Crafted by TJ Designs, known for artisanal quality and distinctive style, this piece blends classic elegance with a modern edge.
Add a touch of sophistication to your collection with this stunning necklace featuring a genuine black pearl set in sterling silver.
✨ Features:
• Lustrous genuine three black pearl centerpiece
• High-quality sterling silver chain and setting
• Ideal for formal occasions or as a luxurious everyday accent
🎁 Comes beautifully packaged – ready to gift or treasure for yourself.
Bid now to own a timeless piece of handcrafted jewelry that radiates natural beauty and understated elegance.
Intro to Rock Climbing Course
$40
Starting bid
1-Week Package with Gear Rental at Wild Walls in Spokane
Whether you're a total beginner or brushing up on basics, this one-week rock climbing course covers everything you need to get started safely and confidently!
🧗 Course Includes:
• Belaying techniques
• Essential climbing knots
• Harness fitting and safety checks
• Climbing safety protocols & etiquette
🪢 Extras:
• One full week of climbing access
• All gear rentals included – just bring yourself and your energy!
📅 Schedule Options:
• Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6–8 PM
• Saturdays, 4–6 PM
