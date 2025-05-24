Hosted by

Week 5, The Last Chance Ranch's Online Auction!

Movie Night Gift Basket $150 Value
Donated by Friends of Republic. Bring the fun home with this cozy Family Movie Night Gift Basket packed with entertainment, laughs, and a little extra surprise! DVDs: Flushed Away - Dirty Dancing - Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close - Hot Wheels: Battle Force 5 Fused - Double Feature: Wild Bunch on Ice / Start Your Engines! - Tinker Bell - Tom and Jerry: The Fast and the Furry Books: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder book set by Holly Jackson Scratch-off Tickets: Four “I’m a Big Dill” tickets (Win up to $3,000!) Neatly wrapped and perfect for a mixed-age family or teen movie night
Genuine Black Pearl & Sterling Silver Necklace Set
Crafted by TJ Designs, known for artisanal quality and distinctive style, this piece blends classic elegance with a modern edge. Add a touch of sophistication to your collection with this stunning necklace featuring a genuine black pearl set in sterling silver. ✨ Features: • Lustrous genuine three black pearl centerpiece • High-quality sterling silver chain and setting • Ideal for formal occasions or as a luxurious everyday accent 🎁 Comes beautifully packaged – ready to gift or treasure for yourself. Bid now to own a timeless piece of handcrafted jewelry that radiates natural beauty and understated elegance.
Intro to Rock Climbing Course
1-Week Package with Gear Rental at Wild Walls in Spokane Whether you're a total beginner or brushing up on basics, this one-week rock climbing course covers everything you need to get started safely and confidently! 🧗 Course Includes: • Belaying techniques • Essential climbing knots • Harness fitting and safety checks • Climbing safety protocols & etiquette 🪢 Extras: • One full week of climbing access • All gear rentals included – just bring yourself and your energy! 📅 Schedule Options: • Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6–8 PM • Saturdays, 4–6 PM

