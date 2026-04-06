Early Childhood Center Inc Of West Market United Methodist Church

Hosted by

Early Childhood Center Inc Of West Market United Methodist Church

About this event

Week of the Young Child- Spring Basket Fundraiser

312 W Friendly Ave

Greensboro, NC 27401, USA

Game Night
$5

$50 Breakout Games gift card

$50 Partee Shack gift card

1 Pass to Activate Games Charlotte (for 5 people to play)

$25 Uber Eats gift card

$50 Target gift card

Walmart gift card

Chick-fil-A gift card

2 boxes of Skinny Pop

Deck of cards

Candy

6 card games for kids

Marshmallow Madness game

Taco Cat Goat Cheese card game

Connect 4

Codenames Duet- adult game

Chutes & Ladders

Monopoly jr

Monopoly deal

Candyland

2 card holders

2 cozy adult throw blankets

2 cozy children throw blankets

4 popcorn buckets

1 Bottle of red wine

Vacation
$5

2 unlimited rides and ropes at Pigeon Forge, TN, The Island

2 Passes to Hollywood Wax Museum, Maze of Mirrors, Breakout Room, Myrtle Beach, SC

2 tickets to Crayola Experience Easton Pa

4 passes to Grandfather Mountains

$50 Outback gift card

$25 Chick fil a gift card

picnic blanket

umbrella

2 kids size headphones

wipes

cooler bag

sunscreen

towel assortment

2 doodle pads

road trip games

magnetic game set

overnight bag

straw covers

travel pillow

kid travel blanket

backseat organizer

1 Bottle of Childress Vineyards Muscadine Wine

NC Sports
$5

4 GSO Grasshoppers tickets

4 ECU football home game tickets

4 Winston Salem Dash tickets

2 High Point golf course passes with a restaurant certificate

2 High Point golf course passes with a restaurant certificate

3 passes to Starmount Golf Course, round of golf with Will Powell

Charlotte Hornets mini basketball hoop

GSO Grasshoppers plush

2 clear event totes

Igloo cooler



Backyard Fun
$5

Lowes gift card

Giacomo's gift card

Blackstone flattop propane griddle

grilling tools set

seasoning set

kiddie pool

chalk set

bubble machine

citronella candle

2 child-size folding chairs

sprinkler

4 water blasters

sports darts

drink dispenser

adult icy kit

popsicles

smores kit

Igloo cooler

1 bottle of Theoleo Chardonnay

Treat Yourself
$5

60 minute massage Kneaded Energy

Balance Day spa gift card

Inspire Nails and Beauty gift card

Skin Clique gift set

Skin Clique gift card

4 tastings at Fainting Goat

$20 First Watch gift card

body scrub

2 plush robes

face mask

bubble bath

bespoke tea cups

champagne glasses

tea

cocoa mix

candles

Meiomi pinot noir

La Crema sauvignon blanc

2 bottles of Prosecco

Bubbles & Blowouts gift card


Shop Local
$5

Kneaded Energy 60-minute massage

In good Hands 50-minute massage

Union Coffee gift card

$25 Chandler's Coffee gift card

$25 Little Brother Brewing gift card

$25 Soap Lady gift card & bar of soap

$10 Yum Yums gift certificate

Berico gift certificate

Arrowhead coffee gift card

Scuppernong gift card

Polliwogs gift card

Toys and Co gift card

Bibs and Kids boutique gift card

Custom jean jacket from Wrangler

Knotty by Nature cutting board

Old Mill of Guilford gift set

All Pets Considered gift set

Just Be book

bee hotel

Griff's pecan toffee

Chad's popcorn

K-Vegas nuts

500-piece Our State puzzle

Our State trivia game

Bottle of Fainting Goat whiskey


The Weekender 1
$5

$50 gas card

$25 Ihop gift card

$15 Mad Splatter gift card

4 passes to the Winston Salem Kaleideium

4 passes to Tweetsie Railroad

4 passes GSO Science Center

4 passes to Sea Life Aquarium Concord

3 90-minute Skyzone passes

Dominos Slice the Price cards

4 beach towels

doodle board

toiletries

Theoleo pinot noir



The Weekender 2.0
$5

4 Lazy 5 Ranch passes

4 passes to Adventure Landing

4 passes to the Transportation Museum

4 passes to the Museum of Life and Science

A 5-Visit punch card to City in the House

$30 McDonalds gift card

$25 Regal Cinema gift card

$25 Coldstone gift card

$20 Yum Yums gift certificate

Zips car wash gift card and gift set

picnic blanket

2 Owala water bottles

hand sanitizer

Theoleo Sauvignon Blanc

Culinary Excellence
$5

$50 Extra Ingredient gift card

$50 William Sonoma gift card

$20 First Watch gift card

Vietri gift set

Le Crouset sauce pan

Le Crouset oval dish

utensils set

set of mixing bowls

snack storage pack

serving board

Soda Stream machine

William Sonoma set

Savory Spice set

set of toddler plates

cutlery set

knife set

set of measuring cups

cupcake liners

kitchen gadgets

frying pan set

cookie mix

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

Local Bites
$5

$100 Printworks gift card

$100 Crafted gift card

$50 Freeman's gift card

$50 Lindley Park Filling Station gift card

$50 Sage Mule gift card

$20 Lox Stock & Bagel gift card

Scrambled gift card

My Three Son's coupons, lunch box, & tshirt

Local Bites 2.0
$5

$100 Undercurrent gift card

$100 White and Wood gift card

$50 Hops gift card

$50 Fishers/ Corner Slice gift card

$50 Ice cream Factory gift card

Lucky 32 gift card

Cheesecakes by Alex gift card

4 tasting passes to Fainting Goat

My Three Son's coupons, lunch box, & tshirt

Date Night
$5

1-Night stay at the Kimpton Hotel (Winston-Salem, $400 value)

$50 Hops gift card

$50 Top Golf gift card

$30 Regal Cinema gift card

$20 First Watch gift card

4 tasting passes to Fainting Goat

Incendiary Brewing gift card

Charcuterie Set

Card Game

Vitamin C powder

My Three Son's shirt, cooler bag, and coupons

1 bottle of wine

Date Night 2.0
$5

$100 Epic Chop House gift card

2 Tickets to The Notebook at Tanger Center

4 tasting passes to Cooper's Hawk

5 passes to Activate games Charlotte

$25 Nailed it gift card

$25 Ozzie's gift card

Set of wine glasses

TheoLeo Cabernet Sauvignon

Duke Signed Basketball
$10

Signed by Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer

Free Month of Tuition
$10

Covering one month of oldest child's tuition

Free PAC Pizza for a Year
$10

One year of free Pizza Wednesdays for one child

Hamilton Lakes Season Pass
$10

One family membership to Hamilton Lakes Swim and Tennis- only good for new members, does not apply to current members

4 Anyday Tickets to MerleFest
$10

April 23, 24, 25 or 26- general admission any day-pass

GSO Children's Museum Membership
$10

One family membership to GSO Children's Museum

Bday Party at the GSO Children's Museum & Chickfila Catering
$10

Birthday Party @ Museum and Chickfila catering for 15

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