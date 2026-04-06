Week of the Young Child- Spring Basket Fundraiser

4 Lazy 5 Ranch passes

4 passes to Adventure Landing

4 passes to the Transportation Museum

4 passes to the Museum of Life and Science

A 5-Visit punch card to City in the House

$30 McDonalds gift card

$25 Regal Cinema gift card

$25 Coldstone gift card

$20 Yum Yums gift certificate

Zips car wash gift card and gift set

picnic blanket

2 Owala water bottles

hand sanitizer

Theoleo Sauvignon Blanc