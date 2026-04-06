Week of the Young Child- Spring Basket Fundraiser

About this event
$50 Breakout Games gift card
$50 Partee Shack gift card
1 Pass to Activate Games Charlotte (for 5 people to play)
$25 Uber Eats gift card
$50 Target gift card
Walmart gift card
Chick-fil-A gift card
2 boxes of Skinny Pop
Deck of cards
Candy
6 card games for kids
Marshmallow Madness game
Taco Cat Goat Cheese card game
Connect 4
Codenames Duet- adult game
Chutes & Ladders
Monopoly jr
Monopoly deal
Candyland
2 card holders
2 cozy adult throw blankets
2 cozy children throw blankets
4 popcorn buckets
1 Bottle of red wine
2 unlimited rides and ropes at Pigeon Forge, TN, The Island
2 Passes to Hollywood Wax Museum, Maze of Mirrors, Breakout Room, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 tickets to Crayola Experience Easton Pa
4 passes to Grandfather Mountains
$50 Outback gift card
$25 Chick fil a gift card
picnic blanket
umbrella
2 kids size headphones
wipes
cooler bag
sunscreen
towel assortment
2 doodle pads
road trip games
magnetic game set
overnight bag
straw covers
travel pillow
kid travel blanket
backseat organizer
1 Bottle of Childress Vineyards Muscadine Wine
4 GSO Grasshoppers tickets
4 ECU football home game tickets
4 Winston Salem Dash tickets
2 High Point golf course passes with a restaurant certificate
2 High Point golf course passes with a restaurant certificate
3 passes to Starmount Golf Course, round of golf with Will Powell
Charlotte Hornets mini basketball hoop
GSO Grasshoppers plush
2 clear event totes
Igloo cooler
Lowes gift card
Giacomo's gift card
Blackstone flattop propane griddle
grilling tools set
seasoning set
kiddie pool
chalk set
bubble machine
citronella candle
2 child-size folding chairs
sprinkler
4 water blasters
sports darts
drink dispenser
adult icy kit
popsicles
smores kit
Igloo cooler
1 bottle of Theoleo Chardonnay
60 minute massage Kneaded Energy
Balance Day spa gift card
Inspire Nails and Beauty gift card
Skin Clique gift set
Skin Clique gift card
4 tastings at Fainting Goat
$20 First Watch gift card
body scrub
2 plush robes
face mask
bubble bath
bespoke tea cups
champagne glasses
tea
cocoa mix
candles
Meiomi pinot noir
La Crema sauvignon blanc
2 bottles of Prosecco
Bubbles & Blowouts gift card
Kneaded Energy 60-minute massage
In good Hands 50-minute massage
Union Coffee gift card
$25 Chandler's Coffee gift card
$25 Little Brother Brewing gift card
$25 Soap Lady gift card & bar of soap
$10 Yum Yums gift certificate
Berico gift certificate
Arrowhead coffee gift card
Scuppernong gift card
Polliwogs gift card
Toys and Co gift card
Bibs and Kids boutique gift card
Custom jean jacket from Wrangler
Knotty by Nature cutting board
Old Mill of Guilford gift set
All Pets Considered gift set
Just Be book
bee hotel
Griff's pecan toffee
Chad's popcorn
K-Vegas nuts
500-piece Our State puzzle
Our State trivia game
Bottle of Fainting Goat whiskey
$50 gas card
$25 Ihop gift card
$15 Mad Splatter gift card
4 passes to the Winston Salem Kaleideium
4 passes to Tweetsie Railroad
4 passes GSO Science Center
4 passes to Sea Life Aquarium Concord
3 90-minute Skyzone passes
Dominos Slice the Price cards
4 beach towels
doodle board
toiletries
Theoleo pinot noir
4 Lazy 5 Ranch passes
4 passes to Adventure Landing
4 passes to the Transportation Museum
4 passes to the Museum of Life and Science
A 5-Visit punch card to City in the House
$30 McDonalds gift card
$25 Regal Cinema gift card
$25 Coldstone gift card
$20 Yum Yums gift certificate
Zips car wash gift card and gift set
picnic blanket
2 Owala water bottles
hand sanitizer
Theoleo Sauvignon Blanc
$50 Extra Ingredient gift card
$50 William Sonoma gift card
$20 First Watch gift card
Vietri gift set
Le Crouset sauce pan
Le Crouset oval dish
utensils set
set of mixing bowls
snack storage pack
serving board
Soda Stream machine
William Sonoma set
Savory Spice set
set of toddler plates
cutlery set
knife set
set of measuring cups
cupcake liners
kitchen gadgets
frying pan set
cookie mix
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
$100 Printworks gift card
$100 Crafted gift card
$50 Freeman's gift card
$50 Lindley Park Filling Station gift card
$50 Sage Mule gift card
$20 Lox Stock & Bagel gift card
Scrambled gift card
My Three Son's coupons, lunch box, & tshirt
$100 Undercurrent gift card
$100 White and Wood gift card
$50 Hops gift card
$50 Fishers/ Corner Slice gift card
$50 Ice cream Factory gift card
Lucky 32 gift card
Cheesecakes by Alex gift card
4 tasting passes to Fainting Goat
My Three Son's coupons, lunch box, & tshirt
1-Night stay at the Kimpton Hotel (Winston-Salem, $400 value)
$50 Hops gift card
$50 Top Golf gift card
$30 Regal Cinema gift card
$20 First Watch gift card
4 tasting passes to Fainting Goat
Incendiary Brewing gift card
Charcuterie Set
Card Game
Vitamin C powder
My Three Son's shirt, cooler bag, and coupons
1 bottle of wine
$100 Epic Chop House gift card
2 Tickets to The Notebook at Tanger Center
4 tasting passes to Cooper's Hawk
5 passes to Activate games Charlotte
$25 Nailed it gift card
$25 Ozzie's gift card
Set of wine glasses
TheoLeo Cabernet Sauvignon
Signed by Duke Men's Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer
Covering one month of oldest child's tuition
One year of free Pizza Wednesdays for one child
One family membership to Hamilton Lakes Swim and Tennis- only good for new members, does not apply to current members
April 23, 24, 25 or 26- general admission any day-pass
One family membership to GSO Children's Museum
Birthday Party @ Museum and Chickfila catering for 15
$
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