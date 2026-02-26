Weekday Christian Education's Annual Blooms for Bibles Sale

🌺 HOT PINK GERANIUM

Bold, vibrant, and eye-catching, our Hot Pink geranium makes a stunning statement in any landscape or porch container. These zonal geraniums are grown locally at Rexing’s Blumenhaus in Darmstadt and are well-suited for our area, thriving beautifully through the summer and into the fall.

Every purchase supports the ministry of Weekday Christian Education and helps share the Gospel with over 800 public school students each year.