Weekday Christian Education's Annual Blooms for Bibles Sale

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Bold, vibrant, and eye-catching, our Hot Pink geranium makes a stunning statement in any landscape or porch container. These zonal geraniums are grown locally at Rexing’s Blumenhaus in Darmstadt and are well-suited for our area, thriving beautifully through the summer and into the fall.
Every purchase supports the ministry of Weekday Christian Education and helps share the Gospel with over 800 public school students each year.
Classic and elegant, our White geranium adds a clean, timeless look to flower beds, planters, and outdoor spaces. Locally grown at Rexing’s Blumenhaus, these zonal geraniums are strong, healthy plants that perform well in our region.
Your purchase directly supports Weekday Christian Education’s mission to share God’s love and the Good News with local students.
Soft and unique, Lavender Blue offers a beautiful pastel hue that stands out among traditional geranium colors. These locally grown zonal geraniums are cultivated at Rexing’s Blumenhaus and are robust for our area.
Quantities are limited for this color.
Every bloom purchased helps fund Gospel-centered education for over 800 students each year.
Bright and cheerful, our Pink geranium is perfect for adding warmth and charm to outdoor spaces. These zonal geraniums are locally grown at Rexing’s Blumenhaus and are well-adapted for our region.
Each plant purchased helps sow seeds of faith in the lives of local children through Weekday Christian Education.
A spring and summer favorite, Red geraniums bring rich, traditional color to any porch, patio, or landscape. Grown locally at Rexing’s Blumenhaus, these zonal geraniums are hardy and reliable performers in our climate.
Your purchase helps Weekday Christian Education continue sharing the hope of Jesus with public school students in our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!