Weekend Goldminers & Prospectors Club Silent Auction

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Starting bid
16 ft camper with contents. Needs insulation and walls but is dry and very sturdy. Contents include bed, ac, desk, cooker and various items
Starting bid
8 Ft Nose Cone Cargo Trailer
Starting bid
Needs Key As is Unknown Working Condition
Starting bid
As is Unknown Working Condition
Starting bid
4 chairs, round table, umbrella stand, side table and umbrella
Starting bid
As is Unknown Working Condition
Starting bid
may have hoses to fit etc after cleanup
Starting bid
As is Unknown Working Condition
Starting bid
As is Unknown Working Condition
Starting bid
As is Unknown Working Condition
Starting bid
As is Unknown Working Condition
Starting bid
Starting bid
aluminum
Starting bid
aluminum
Starting bid
aluminum
Starting bid
Brand new in box
Starting bid
As is Unknown working condition
Starting bid
As is Unknown working condition
Starting bid
As is Unknown working condition
Starting bid
As is Unknown working condition
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