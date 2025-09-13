Weekend Goldminer & Prospectors Club

Hosted by

Weekend Goldminer & Prospectors Club

About this event

Sales closed

Weekend Goldminers & Prospectors Club Silent Auction

Camper with contents item
Camper with contents item
Camper with contents item
Camper with contents
$200

Starting bid

16 ft camper with contents. Needs insulation and walls but is dry and very sturdy. Contents include bed, ac, desk, cooker and various items

Cargo Trailer item
Cargo Trailer item
Cargo Trailer item
Cargo Trailer
$500

Starting bid

8 Ft Nose Cone Cargo Trailer

Yamaha 4 Moto ATV item
Yamaha 4 Moto ATV item
Yamaha 4 Moto ATV
$250

Starting bid

Needs Key As is Unknown Working Condition

Gas Generator item
Gas Generator item
Gas Generator item
Gas Generator
$50

Starting bid

As is Unknown Working Condition

Metal Patio set item
Metal Patio set item
Metal Patio set item
Metal Patio set
$50

Starting bid

4 chairs, round table, umbrella stand, side table and umbrella

Gemstone Brand Mini Power Sluice item
Gemstone Brand Mini Power Sluice item
Gemstone Brand Mini Power Sluice
$10

Starting bid

As is Unknown Working Condition

dredge item
dredge item
dredge
$100

Starting bid

may have hoses to fit etc after cleanup

Porter Cable 150psi Air Compressor item
Porter Cable 150psi Air Compressor
$50

Starting bid

As is Unknown Working Condition

2in gas semi-trash water pump item
2in gas semi-trash water pump item
2in gas semi-trash water pump item
2in gas semi-trash water pump
$50

Starting bid

As is Unknown Working Condition

dredge water pump item
dredge water pump item
dredge water pump
$20

Starting bid

As is Unknown Working Condition

Bosch Jigsaw item
Bosch Jigsaw item
Bosch Jigsaw
$5

Starting bid

As is Unknown Working Condition

2ft step ladder item
2ft step ladder
$5

Starting bid

4 ft step ladder item
4 ft step ladder item
4 ft step ladder
$15

Starting bid

aluminum

4 ft step ladder (Copy) item
4 ft step ladder (Copy) item
4 ft step ladder (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

aluminum

6 ft step ladder item
6 ft step ladder item
6 ft step ladder
$15

Starting bid

aluminum

ATV Wench New In Box item
ATV Wench New In Box
$40

Starting bid

Brand new in box

tools item
tools
$1

Starting bid

As is Unknown working condition

tools item
tools
$5

Starting bid

As is Unknown working condition

coolers item
coolers item
coolers item
coolers
$5

Starting bid

As is Unknown working condition

dolly item
dolly
$5

Starting bid

As is Unknown working condition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!