A Weekend In the Word Brunch Sponsored by Freedom Fellowship Christian Church (FFCC) Women’s Ministry

About this event
If you are not interested in making a donation to the Zeffy platform, please select “Other” in the donation dropdown in the Summary section before purchase and enter 0.
Admission –$40 (deadline April 26th)
If you are not interested in making a donation to the Zeffy platform, please select “Other” in the donation dropdown in the Summary section before purchase and enter 0.
Ticket#1 is the Buyer (please write your information there).
Make sure you have your guests' full name and email addresses to complete your purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!