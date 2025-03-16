Tend Intensive – Dallas, TX (May 16-17)

We are committed to making these intensives accessible to couples in every stage of life. While the $300 couple registration fee helps cover some expenses, it does not fully offset the costs of bringing these experiences to different cities. If you feel led and are in a position to contribute beyond the registration fee, we invite you to partner with us in expanding the reach of these intensives. Your additional donation to A Place for Family, Inc. will help make this opportunity available to more couples in more locations. Thank you for your generosity and support!

