Weekend of Love

1260 Hicks Blvd

Fairfield, OH 45014, USA

Comedy Show W/ Dinner
$60
This ticket includes admission to the comedy show with the talented and hilarious Mark Gregory, all the way from New York City AND dinner will be included for 1 person!
Table of 8
$400
Get your friends and/or family to join you. This ticket gets eight individuals into the comedy show, dinner, and the workshop on Saturday.
Comedy Show admission
$25
COMEDY SHOW ONLY! Come and hear from the talented and hilarious comedian Mark Gregory all the way from New York City!
Better Together Marriage Retreat
Free
Saturday, February 15th from 10am-2pm, The Better Together Marriage Ministry will be hosting a workshop for all married couples, dating couples, and those who desire to be married in the future. Please register per individual and let us know if you plan to attend!

