Weekend Pass - LDAC 2026 Summer Kickoff

Get full access to Summer Kickoff Weekend.
This pass includes entry into the Walking Competition, LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics, and Krimson After Dark.
Includes:
- Walking Competition entry
- Summer Olympics access (purchase includes individual ticket (1))
- Krimson After Dark entry + 1 drink ticket
Perfect for those who want the full weekend experience.
Get full access to Summer Kickoff Weekend.
This pass includes entry into the Walking Competition, LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics, and Krimson After Dark.
Includes:
- Walking Competition entry
- Summer Olympics access (purchase includes individual ticket (1))
- Krimson After Dark entry + 1 drink ticket
Perfect for those who want the full weekend experience.