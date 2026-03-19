Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

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Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

Weekend Pass - LDAC 2026 Summer Kickoff

Weekend Pass
$60

Get full access to Summer Kickoff Weekend.

This pass includes entry into the Walking Competition, LDAC 2026 Summer Olympics, and Krimson After Dark.

Includes:

  • Walking Competition entry
  • Summer Olympics access (purchase includes individual ticket (1))
  • Krimson After Dark entry + 1 drink ticket

Perfect for those who want the full weekend experience.

Add a donation for Lawrenceville-Duluth(GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

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