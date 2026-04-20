Weekend Special Vendor Application

10x10 tent vendor for Saturday June 5th, 2027





All information is subject to change. Including location, event times, and other general information.





This is an outdoor event located at location to be determined, keeping in mind the likelihood of it being at the same location as this year. The event will run from 10am - 10pm both days.





If you want a space bigger than 10x10. Additional 10ft are half of the price.





This event is RAIN OR SHINE





As a vendor, you are required to be there at 10am but you are allowed to leave at whatever time you desire after 6pm (emergencies are an exception). Set up will be ending at 9:45am. If you are not set up by 10am, you will not be allowed to set up for that day. Plan accordingly.





This is refundable.





Vendors are responsible for bringing their own setup including tents, tables, chairs, extensions cords if electrical hookup is needed and anything else you may need day of.





Please let us know if you need any accommodations, we want to be as accommodating as possible.





NWI PrideFest Inc. is not responsible for any damages or stolen property, it is up to the vendor to take care of their items and keep an eye on them.





Feel free to email [email protected] with any questions.





By purchasing a vendor booth, you are agreeing to these terms.





​NWI PrideFest Inc. reserves the right to terminate vendor contracts at any time for any reason. Termination from our end will come with a refund.