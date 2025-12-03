Grow at Clark Gardens

Check out one of our short-term rental backpacks, packed with everything you need for a hands-on garden adventure. Each backpack is filled with fun learning goodies—scavenger hunts, binoculars, magnifying glasses, and more—so you can explore, observe, and discover the garden in a whole new way. Perfect for curious minds of all ages!

Please note, the backpack is for use only on Clark Gardens property and are not to leave the facility.

Fee: $5 - License or vehicle keys must be left with Admissions Staff during use.



