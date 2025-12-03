Max And Billie Clark Foundation

Grow at Clark Gardens

567 Maddux Rd

Weatherford, TX 76088, USA

Weekend General Admission - Grow
$10

General Admission Fee: $10 for everyone- Children 3 and under: Free
A Clark Gardens membership pass will wave general admission fees. (Some activities may require additional fees). No AHS Reciprocal passes or one-time complimentary passes are accepted on the weekends or a festival days.

Weekday General Admission-Adult-Grow
$10

General Admission Fee:$10 for adults.

Weekday General Admission-Senior-Grow
$8

General Admission Fee:$8 for seniors (65 and over).

Weekday General Admission-Child-Grow
$5

General Admission Fee:$5 for child (4-12 of age).

Bee Train
$5

Hop on the Buzzing Bee Train! Ride our charming trackless bee through the garden and enjoy a delightful journey among flowers and nature. Tickets available — adventure awaits!


Adventure Backpack
$5

Check out one of our short-term rental backpacks, packed with everything you need for a hands-on garden adventure. Each backpack is filled with fun learning goodies—scavenger hunts, binoculars, magnifying glasses, and more—so you can explore, observe, and discover the garden in a whole new way. Perfect for curious minds of all ages!

Please note, the backpack is for use only on Clark Gardens property and are not to leave the facility.

Fee: $5 - License or vehicle keys must be left with Admissions Staff during use.


