Grow at Clark Gardens

General Admission Fee: $10 for everyone- Children 3 and under: Free
A Clark Gardens membership pass will wave general admission fees. (Some activities may require additional fees). No AHS Reciprocal passes or one-time complimentary passes are accepted on the weekends or a festival days.
Hop on the Buzzing Bee Train! Ride our charming trackless bee through the garden and enjoy a delightful journey among flowers and nature. Tickets available — adventure awaits!
Check out one of our short-term rental backpacks, packed with everything you need for a hands-on garden adventure. Each backpack is filled with fun learning goodies—scavenger hunts, binoculars, magnifying glasses, and more—so you can explore, observe, and discover the garden in a whole new way. Perfect for curious minds of all ages!
Please note, the backpack is for use only on Clark Gardens property and are not to leave the facility.
Fee: $5 - License or vehicle keys must be left with Admissions Staff during use.
