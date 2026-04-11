Weekly Farmers Market 2026

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About this event
Weekly Vendor Fee
Receive a $20 Discount for pre-registering for the entire season. If you make it to every market, you'll receive an additional $20 rebate.
Become a volunteer: Volunteer and your booth fee will be waived.
What you need to become a volunteer: 20 minute training meeting, arriving 1 hour prior to market set up (road blocks, cones, pop up), have the vendor list and assist with organizing set ups, check in musicians.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!