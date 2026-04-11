Hosted by

South Routt Community Events

About this event

Weekly Farmers Market 2026

Oak Creek

CO 80467, USA

General Admission
$20

Weekly Vendor Fee

Full Season
$200

Receive a $20 Discount for pre-registering for the entire season. If you make it to every market, you'll receive an additional $20 rebate.

Volunteer Vendor
Free

Become a volunteer: Volunteer and your booth fee will be waived.

What you need to become a volunteer: 20 minute training meeting, arriving 1 hour prior to market set up (road blocks, cones, pop up), have the vendor list and assist with organizing set ups, check in musicians.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!