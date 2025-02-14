Friends House Ministries, Inc.
Housing: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Entry Fee
Housing: one month
$700
Housing for a full month. Due on first of month.
Housing: one week
$175
Housing for 1 week. Due on Fridays.
Housing: daily
$25
Cost per day in home before normal due date on Fridays.
Admission Fee upon entry to FHM
$100
Non-refundable entry fee.
Other
$30
Other needs
