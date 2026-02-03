Sunday Lunch Co

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Sunday Lunch Co

About this event

Weekly Volunteer Sign Up

5565 Dooley Way

Cumming, GA 30040, USA

This Ticket Supports 10 Meals
$25

6 left!

Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 10 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.

This Ticket Supports 20 Meals
$50

6 left!

Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 20 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.

This Ticket Supports 40 meals
$100

6 left!

Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 40 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.

This Ticket Supports 60 meals
$150

6 left!

Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 60 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.

This Ticket Supports 80 meals
$200

6 left!

Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 80 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.

This Ticket Supports 120 meals
$300

6 left!

Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 120 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.

FSA Make Up Day -Ticket Previously Purchased
Free

6 left!

Select this ticket if you already donated through the FSA link and need to reschedule

Volunteer Only - No Financial Contribution
Free

6 left!

We recommend a minimum of $25 donation to cover 10 meals, but understand if you are unable to donate.

Select this ticket if you are unable to donate financially, but would like to donate your time.

Add a donation for Sunday Lunch Co

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