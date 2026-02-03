Weekly Volunteer Sign Up

About this event
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Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 10 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.
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Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 20 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.
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Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 40 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.
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Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 60 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.
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Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 80 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.
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Choose this sign-up provides supplies for 120 meals that you’ll help prepare with us.
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Select this ticket if you already donated through the FSA link and need to reschedule
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We recommend a minimum of $25 donation to cover 10 meals, but understand if you are unable to donate.
Select this ticket if you are unable to donate financially, but would like to donate your time.
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