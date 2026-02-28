Weems Celebration Marquee Fundraiser

About this shop
Happy birthday shout out for your child, the week of their birthday. Ads will run Monday-Friday, of the selected week. Please note, we are limited to 5 ads per week. Sign up early to guarantee your spot!
Check the link below to make sure your week is still available
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-BV1FmGTyipK2i5AuhynDghhfY575YlLh3Eey0SwXkg/edit?usp=drivesdk
Happy birthday shout out for your child, the week of their birthday. Ads will run Monday-Friday, of the selected week. Please note, we are limited to 5 ads per week. Sign up early to guarantee your spot!
Check the link below to make sure your week is still available.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-BV1FmGTyipK2i5AuhynDghhfY575YlLh3Eey0SwXkg/edit?usp=drivesdk
Congratulation shout out for your child, the week of their special accomplishment. Ads will run Monday-Friday, of the selected week. Please note, we are limited to 5 ads per week. Sign up early to guarantee your spot!
Check the link below to make sure your week is still available.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-BV1FmGTyipK2i5AuhynDghhfY575YlLh3Eey0SwXkg/edit?usp=drivesdk
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