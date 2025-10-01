Weibel Parent Teacher Organization

Weibel Parent Teacher Donations

Weibel Parent Teacher Donations

Silver Package
$250

Silver Sponsors will receive a thank-you on social media, recognition in the sponsored event programs, and a mention in one PTO newsletter.

Gold Package
$500

All benefits of silver plus

1) The opportunity to promote at 2 on-site events on the Weibel campus, either with your own booth or as an independent activity

2) Social media and newsletter promotions for 1 month leading up to each on-campus event

Platinum
$1,000

All benefits of gold plus

1) logo placement on our website and banners at PTO events for the school year

2) A featured spotlight post on our social media

