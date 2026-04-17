Weiser Friends Of The Fiddle Inc

Hosted by

Weiser Friends Of The Fiddle Inc

About this event

Weiser Friends Of The Fiddle's Silent Auction for Bathhouse Project

Pick-up location

2500 Galey St, Weiser, ID 83672, USA

Gretsch Guitar item
Gretsch Guitar
$500

Starting bid

This Gretsch guitar belonged to Susan Elliot, who passed away a few years ago. It has been donated by her husband, Colin.

1961 Harmony Monterey Archtop Guitar item
1961 Harmony Monterey Archtop Guitar
$500

Starting bid

This archtop has a good sound, it's in near-perfect condition, and it has a high-quality hardshell case. It's funky and vintage.


This item's estimated value is $950

Zeke Little 5 String Mandolin item
Zeke Little 5 String Mandolin
$800

Starting bid

Built by Zeke Little ~2008. The body is a mini Benedetto guitar, 5 strings (CGDAE). This is one of a set of 5. Zeke loved this concept and was very proud of this design. Donated by the Little Family.


This item's estimated value is $2000

Custom Built Parlor Guitar item
Custom Built Parlor Guitar
$451

Starting bid

My interpretation of a 1920’s Stella guitar. Bonham Design Stickerville model, with goat head decals. See bonhamdesign.com for other examples of my work.


Currently being made by Ben Bonham.

5 Music Lessons with Pete Martin item
5 Music Lessons with Pete Martin
$50

Starting bid

Mandolin, improvising, Barry Harris jazz lessons.


Estimated Value: $500. Donated by Pete Martin

Customized Knitted Wool Blanket item
Customized Knitted Wool Blanket
$100

Starting bid

Kate Little is offering to knit a wool blanket customized to your liking. She will work with you to design the colors, textures, and sizes so it is exactly to your liking!


This item's estimated value is $450

VIP Tour of the World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise item
VIP Tour of the World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise
$50

Starting bid

An insider’s tour of The Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise! Learn what it takes to conserve raptors across the globe. Featuring up-close and personal encounters with many of our avian ambassadors, this unforgettable experience is sure to inspire! Approximately 2 hours, to be scheduled at a mutually convenient time in 2026-2027. Group limit: 8 people.


Donated by Tate Mason. Estimated Value: $400

Two Night Stay at the Jardine Retreat Cottage by Yellowstone item
Two Night Stay at the Jardine Retreat Cottage by Yellowstone
$100

Starting bid

This item has been donated by Zondra Skertich, who owns a vacation rental just outside Yellowstone National Park. This is for a two night stay. Jam with Zondra and get a tour of the future music retreat center next door at no extra charge! See details at: JardineRetreat.com


Summer value around $600. Off season value around $450. Summer 2026 is mostly booked, but winter '26-'27 is mostly available still. If you win this auction item, you will get the code to book this stay for free when you book online at JardineRetreat.com

Mosaic Fiddle Art Piece item
Mosaic Fiddle Art Piece
$40

Starting bid

Mosaic fiddle art piece by world class mosaic artist Reham Aarti with Mosaic Essentials in Boise. Donated by Mishel V

Santa Cruz 27.5" mountain bike item
Santa Cruz 27.5" mountain bike
$250

Starting bid

Santa Cruz "Nickel," carbon frame , 27.5" wheels, disc brakes, 1 x 10 sprockets, full suspension, Fox shocks.


This item's estimated value is $500

Trek mountain bike item
Trek mountain bike
$175

Starting bid

Carbon fiber frame, 26" wheels, full suspension, very good condition, 3 sprockets in front, 9 in back. Under-seat pouch with extra tube.


This item's estimated value is $250

Oinker item
Oinker
$5

Starting bid

Your camp might need another pig to make it complete. Only use as a musical instrument in the right jam, or this oinker will be reassigned to a different camp.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!