Weiss FFA Alumni's Silent Auction - Spring 2026

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Starting bid
Calling all Texas foodies and Whataburger devotees! This is the ultimate "Orange and White" treasure chest, perfect for the fan who knows that a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a lifestyle, not just a meal. This massive "WhataBox" collection is packed with premium, limited-edition gear and a year’s worth of legendary flavor.
This bundle includes:
• A Year of Whataburger: 52 Free Burger Certificates! Enjoy one free burger every week for an entire year. (Valid for one free burger per week; sides and drinks not included).
• The "Whata-Stanley": An official 40oz Striped Tumbler to keep your shakes ice-cold or your coffee piping hot.
• Light Up the Room: A custom Burger LED Sign to give your space that classic orange glow.
• Pro-Level Accessories: Hit the links with Whataburger-branded Titleist Velocity Golf Balls and shade your eyes with custom 100% UVA/UVB protection sunglasses.
• The Full "Whata-Wardrobe": Stay "Texas-Toasty" with signature Fry Box Socks and the exclusive 24/7 Staunch Collection Hat.
• Flavor & More: Bottles of Fancy & Spicy Ketchup, an iced coffee holder, and an orange striped can holder to complete the set.
Whether you're treating yourself or looking for the most legendary gift of the auction, this box is a guaranteed winner!
Starting bid
Package Includes:
• Complimentary Dinner for Two: Enjoy a full dining experience (excludes alcohol and gratuity).
• Free Lunch Entrée: Perfect for a midday Tex-Mex fix.
• 10 "Free Queso" Cards: Keep the appetizers flowing for months!
• Chuy’s Gear: An official Chuy’s T-shirt and a signature Margarita Shaker.
• Loyalty Swag: A collection of Chuy’s branded advertising and loyalty collectibles.
Starting bid
Indulge in a blend of Texas flavor and iconic style with this specially curated gift set. Whether you are looking to spice up your home cooking or add a touch of elegance to your wardrobe, this duo has you covered.
First, bring the legendary steakhouse experience home with the Texas Roadhouse Fan Box. This collection is packed with everything a grill master needs to recreate those famous flavors in their own kitchen, plus a night out on the house!
Complementing the grit of the grill is the unmistakable glamour of a Kendra Scott Gift Box. Inside, you'll find a beautifully crafted piece from the renowned Austin designer, perfect for adding a signature sparkle to any look.
This package includes:
Total Value: $165
Starting bid
Experience a perfect blend of high-brow culture and classic California-style cool with this "best of both worlds" family package. Start your day by immersing yourselves in the stunning galleries of the Blanton Museum of Art, home to world-class exhibitions and the iconic Austin by Ellsworth Kelly.
Once you've worked up an appetite for something equally classic, head over to In-N-Out Burger for a round of Double-Doubles, animal-style fries, and shakes. It’s an effortless, pre-planned day of inspiration and indulgence that the whole family will love!
This package includes:
Starting bid
Celebrate your spirit and your appetite with this "Best of Texas" duo! Whether you're gearing up for game day or just need a night out with incredible food, this package delivers the ultimate local experience.
Start by heading to Aggie Outfitters to stock up on the latest maroon and white apparel, tailgating essentials, or unique gifts.
Once you’re dressed for success, keep the celebration going at Pappasito’s Cantina, legendary for their world-class sizzling fajitas, hand-pressed tortillas, and famous margaritas.
This package includes:
Starting bid
"Alright!" Channel your inner Bob (or Linda!) with this ultimate tribute to everyone’s favorite animated burger joint. This fun-filled basket is packed with everything you need to flip, grill, and chill like a pro—with a little help from the Belcher kids.
Whether you're hosting a backyard cookout or just having a "terrible" time in the kitchen, this set brings the spirit of Ocean Avenue right to your home.
This package includes:
• Collectible Fun: A selection of Bob’s Burgers figurines to keep you company at the grill.
• The Master's Tools: A heavy-duty grill mitt and potholder set, plus a sturdy spatula—perfect for flipping those "Burger of the Day" creations.
• Summer Vibes: A BBQ-themed tumbler featuring festive illustrations of hot dogs, hamburgers, and grills to keep your beverage ice-cold.
• Serving in Style: A durable plastic serving plate and matching utensils, ready for a family-sized feast.
• A Sweet Treat: A gummy hamburger for the ultimate sugar rush.
• The "Day Off" Meal: A $25 McDonald’s Gift Card for those nights when the grill is closed and you just need a quick classic.
Starting bid
Beach Vibes: The Ultimate Sun & Sound Set
Description:
Get ready to soak up the sun and turn up the volume with this essential summer getaway kit. Whether you’re heading to the Texas coast or lounging poolside, this "Beach Vibes" collection has everything you need for a perfectly curated day in the sun.
Pack it all into the stylish Beach Vibes overnight bag, featuring trendy chenille lettering and plenty of room for your weekend essentials. This lot is designed for the ultimate sun-seeker who appreciates a mix of relaxation and high-quality sound.
This package includes:
• High-Fidelity Sound: A JBL Charge 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker in a vibrant red. Known for its legendary bass and 20-hour playtime, it even doubles as a power bank to keep your phone charged.
• The "Beach Vibes" Duffel: A chic, cream-colored overnight bag with pink and tan accents—perfect as a carry-on or beach tote.
• Sun & Sand Essentials:
• Double the Comfort: Two oversized premium teal beach towels.
• Summer Style: A colorful women’s beach cover-up featuring a tropical floral pattern.
• Skin Protection: A bottle of Ocean Potion Sunscreen to keep you protected while you catch those rays.
Total Value: $275
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect way to burn off some energy and grab a great meal? This lot is all about local fun and fantastic food! We’ve teamed up with our amazing partners to bring you a complete "out on the town" experience that’s perfect for friends, families, or a celebratory team hangout.
Start the party at SpareTime, where you’ll enjoy an hour and a half of bowling on your own private lane. Whether you’re a "turkey" pro or a bumper-lane beginner, this package covers up to six people and includes all necessary shoe rentals.
Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head over to The Growler Kitchen with a $50 gift card. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to settle in for a feast of their signature pizza and wings. While you enjoy the local flavor, the adults will certainly appreciate the impressive variety of premium, craft-inspired refreshments available on tap to wash it all down.
This package includes:
• SpareTime Bowling Session: 90 minutes of lane time for up to 6 people.
• Gear Included: Shoe rentals for all 6 bowlers.
• Dinner at The Growler Kitchen: A $50 gift card valid for their full menu of delicious eats—including their fan-favorite pizzas and wings—and cold beverages.
Total Value: $135
Starting bid
This exclusive lot brings together the heart of Texas tradition and the hand of a local artist. This package is uniquely special as it was curated and donated directly by the talented student artist behind the centerpiece painting.
Start your collection with an original hand-painted landscape from TCYS. This vibrant acrylic piece captures a serene, rolling countryside that brings a breath of fresh air to any room.
To complement the art of the canvas, this lot includes the art of the grill with the Kinder’s Ultimate Grilling Set. Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or a backyard beginner, you’ll have everything you need to create a masterpiece of your own.
This package includes:
• The Signature Artwork: A large-format, student-painted landscape on canvas featuring a peaceful cottage and scenic vista.
• The Kinder’s Grilling Crate:
• Pro Gear: Heavy-duty BBQ grill gloves and a "Yum" wooden utensil set.
• Flavor Profile: A variety of Kinder’s Homestyle Recipe packets, premium seasonings, and sauces.
• Kitchen Accents: A farmhouse rooster tea towel, all housed in a rustic wooden crate.
Total Value: $125
Starting bid
Experience one of North Austin's most beloved culinary destinations with this gift to Freda's Seafood & Grille. Known for its upscale yet comfortable atmosphere, Freda's is the perfect spot for a refined lunch, a sophisticated happy hour, or a memorable dinner.
Whether you're craving their signature fresh seafood, a hand-cut steak, or their famous Sunday brunch, this voucher invites you to enjoy exceptional service and Southern-inspired flavors.
It’s a fantastic way to treat yourself to a mid-week escape or add a little extra flavor to your next date night.
This package includes:
Starting bid
Host the ultimate game-day watch party with this complete football-themed entertaining set! Whether you’re cheering from the bleachers or your living room, this basket has everything you need to serve in style.
We have added an extra dash of excitement to this lot with a "Mystery Gift Card"! While the destination is a secret for now, we can say it fits the tailgate theme perfectly and is the ideal addition to your game-day spread.
This package includes:
Starting bid
Trade screen time for quality time with this massive collection of entertainment and treats! This basket is a "ready-to-go" party in a box, perfect for a cozy rainy day or a competitive family weekend.
Whether you're settling in for a cinematic marathon or gathering around the table for a classic card game, this lot has something for everyone. From buttery popcorn to a theater-sized candy selection, your snack game will be as strong as your gaming strategy.
This package includes:
• Classic Gaming:
• UNO Tin: The iconic card game of numbers and colors in a durable collector's tin.
• Movie Night Bingo: Keep everyone engaged with a fun interactive bingo set for your favorite films.
• The Movie Theater Snack Bar:
• Popcorn & Pretzels: Large boxes of microwave popcorn and a multi-pack of Gardetto's snack mix.
• Sweet Treats: A huge assortment of theater-sized boxes including M&M’s, Mike and Ike, Sour Patch Kids, Milk Duds, and Reese’s Pieces.
• Cool Mints: Junior Mints and other refreshment favorites.
• Presentation: All items are beautifully arranged in a large, reusable dark-woven wicker basket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!