Weiss FFA Alumni's Silent Auction - Spring 2026

Calling all Texas foodies and Whataburger devotees! This is the ultimate "Orange and White" treasure chest, perfect for the fan who knows that a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a lifestyle, not just a meal. This massive "WhataBox" collection is packed with premium, limited-edition gear and a year’s worth of legendary flavor.





This bundle includes:

• A Year of Whataburger: 52 Free Burger Certificates! Enjoy one free burger every week for an entire year. (Valid for one free burger per week; sides and drinks not included).

• The "Whata-Stanley": An official 40oz Striped Tumbler to keep your shakes ice-cold or your coffee piping hot.

• Light Up the Room: A custom Burger LED Sign to give your space that classic orange glow.

• Pro-Level Accessories: Hit the links with Whataburger-branded Titleist Velocity Golf Balls and shade your eyes with custom 100% UVA/UVB protection sunglasses.

• The Full "Whata-Wardrobe": Stay "Texas-Toasty" with signature Fry Box Socks and the exclusive 24/7 Staunch Collection Hat.

• Flavor & More: Bottles of Fancy & Spicy Ketchup, an iced coffee holder, and an orange striped can holder to complete the set.





Whether you're treating yourself or looking for the most legendary gift of the auction, this box is a guaranteed winner!



