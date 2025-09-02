Hudson County Complete Streets

Hosted by

Hudson County Complete Streets

About this event

Welcome Back Fall - A Better PATH Party

193 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

Free Entry!
Free

There's no difference between free and paid. We want you there more than we want your donation, so feel free to choose this option.

I'll contribute anyway
$25

This helps us pay for things like graphic design, videography, and the assets that keep the campaign going. If you can contribute, awesome, we appreciate it

If you want to give more, we appreciate it and will put it to good use fighting for PATH, transit, and the community as a whole.

Add a donation for Hudson County Complete Streets

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!