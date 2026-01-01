Offered by

Rolling Prairie Elementary PTO

Welcome Back Glow Party

Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$3
Hot Dog Meal item
Hot Dog Meal
$5

Hot Dog, Chips or Pickle, and Pop or Water.

Slice of Pizza item
Slice of Pizza
$3

Pepperoni or Cheese

Pizza Meal item
Pizza Meal
$5

Slice of Pizza, Chips or Pickle, and Pop or Water.

Walking Taco item
Walking Taco
$5

Doritos or Fritos

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, & Sour Cream.

Nachos & Cheese item
Nachos & Cheese
$4
Chips item
Chips
$1

Bag of Chips

Pickle item
Pickle
$1
Candy item
Candy
$2

Choice of 1 Candy for $2

Ring Pops item
Ring Pops
$1

2 for $1

Pop item
Pop
$1

Can of Pop

Water item
Water
$1

Bottle of Water

Kool-Aid Jammer item
Kool-Aid Jammer
$1

1 Kool-Aid Jammer

Hot Cocoa item
Hot Cocoa
$1
Rolling Prairie T-Shirt item
Rolling Prairie T-Shirt
$17
RP Water Bottle item
RP Water Bottle
$3
Reusable Bag item
Reusable Bag
$2
NP & RP Hair Bows item
NP & RP Hair Bows
$5
Keychain item
Keychain
$8
Foam Glow Stick item
Foam Glow Stick
$3

1 Foam Glow Stick

Glow Glasses item
Glow Glasses
$3

1 Pair of Glow Glasses

Swag Bag item
Swag Bag
$5

1 Sticker, 4 Glow Sticks, 1 Light Up Bracelet, 1 Paw Print Light Up Ring, & 1 Pack of GLOW UPS Sour Patch Kids.

Small Inflatable Toy
$3
Medium Inflatable Toy
$5
Large Inflatable Toy
$8

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!