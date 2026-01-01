Welcome Back Glow Party

Offered by
Hot Dog, Chips or Pickle, and Pop or Water.
Pepperoni or Cheese
Slice of Pizza, Chips or Pickle, and Pop or Water.
Doritos or Fritos
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, & Sour Cream.
Bag of Chips
Choice of 1 Candy for $2
2 for $1
Can of Pop
Bottle of Water
1 Kool-Aid Jammer
1 Foam Glow Stick
1 Pair of Glow Glasses
1 Sticker, 4 Glow Sticks, 1 Light Up Bracelet, 1 Paw Print Light Up Ring, & 1 Pack of GLOW UPS Sour Patch Kids.
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