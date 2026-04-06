Oxford House Chapter 16

Hosted by

Oxford House Chapter 16

About this event

"Welcome Home" an Oxford House documentary

5547 S Williamson Blvd

Port Orange, FL 32128, USA

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Gold Sponsor
$2,000

-Acknowledgment in the documentary program.

-Verbal acknowledgment from Oxford House during the opening remarks, with microphone time for your organization.

-Large logo projected on the big screen.

-up to 8 VIP seats for your team.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

-Acknowledgment in the documentary program.

-small logo projected on the big screen.

Acknowledgment from Oxford House during opening remarks.

-Up to 6 VIP seats

Bronze sponsor
$1,000

-Acknowledgment in the Documentary program and during opening remarks.


-Up to 4 VIP seats

Hope Sponsor
$500

-Acknowledgment in the Documentary program and during opening remarks.

Add a donation for Oxford House Chapter 16

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