"Welcome Home" an Oxford House documentary

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About this event
-Acknowledgment in the documentary program.
-Verbal acknowledgment from Oxford House during the opening remarks, with microphone time for your organization.
-Large logo projected on the big screen.
-up to 8 VIP seats for your team.
-Acknowledgment in the documentary program.
-small logo projected on the big screen.
Acknowledgment from Oxford House during opening remarks.
-Up to 6 VIP seats
-Acknowledgment in the Documentary program and during opening remarks.
-Up to 4 VIP seats
-Acknowledgment in the Documentary program and during opening remarks.
$
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