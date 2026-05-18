Welcome Home: An Oxford House Story

Hosted by
About this event
Free Admission to view the documentary.
Attendance not required for sponsorship. Help cover costs of the premiere. $100 can help purchase bedding and toiletries for a new member of an Oxford House.
Attendance not required for sponsorship. Help cover costs of the premiere. $250 can help purchase two mattresses and bed frames for a new Oxford House.
Attendance not required for sponsorship. Help cover costs of the premiere. $500 can help furnish an Oxford House with a new computer and printer for members to conduct their house business and search for job opportunities, print out resumes, and required paperwork to rebuild their lives.
Attendance not required for sponsorship. Help cover costs of the premiere. $750 can help cover the cost for a new house opening utility accounts and making sure new membership have water, gas, power, phone and Wi-Fi.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!