Oxford Houses of Virginia State Association

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Oxford Houses of Virginia State Association

About this event

Welcome Home: An Oxford House Story

11900 Palace Way

Fairfax, VA 22030, USA

General Admission
Free

Free Admission to view the documentary.

Sponsor Level 1
$100

Attendance not required for sponsorship. Help cover costs of the premiere. $100 can help purchase bedding and toiletries for a new member of an Oxford House.

Sponsor Level 2
$250

Attendance not required for sponsorship. Help cover costs of the premiere. $250 can help purchase two mattresses and bed frames for a new Oxford House.

Sponsor Level 3
$500

Attendance not required for sponsorship. Help cover costs of the premiere. $500 can help furnish an Oxford House with a new computer and printer for members to conduct their house business and search for job opportunities, print out resumes, and required paperwork to rebuild their lives.

Sponsor Level 4
$750

Attendance not required for sponsorship. Help cover costs of the premiere. $750 can help cover the cost for a new house opening utility accounts and making sure new membership have water, gas, power, phone and Wi-Fi.

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