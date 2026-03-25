"WELCOME HOME" An Oxford House Story World Premiere Documentary

Contribution: $[1,500] The ultimate show of support. You are the "Presenter" of the evening.

● Exclusive Recognition: "Presented by [Your Company]" on all event materials.

● Big Screen Feature: Your full-color logo projected on the cinema screen before the film and during the Q&A.

● Verbal Acknowledgment: Special thank-you from the Regional Lead during the opening remarks.

● VIP Seating: [6] Reserved VIP seats in the front rows for your team.

● Meet the Members: Invitation to a pre-show meet-and-greet with local Oxford House officers and members.

● Program Ad: Full-page acknowledgement in the event program.