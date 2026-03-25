Oxford House Chapter 10 FL

Hosted by

Oxford House Chapter 10 FL

About this event

"WELCOME HOME" An Oxford House Story World Premiere Documentary

Holley Academic Center

4750 Collegiate Dr, Panama City, FL 32405, USA

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
🏆 PLATINUM: The "Community Pillar" Sponsor
$1,500

Contribution: $[1,500] The ultimate show of support. You are the "Presenter" of the evening.

●      Exclusive Recognition: "Presented by [Your Company]" on all event materials.

●      Big Screen Feature: Your full-color logo projected on the cinema screen before the film and during the Q&A.

●      Verbal Acknowledgment: Special thank-you from the Regional Lead during the opening remarks.

●      VIP Seating: [6] Reserved VIP seats in the front rows for your team.

●      Meet the Members: Invitation to a pre-show meet-and-greet with local Oxford House officers and members.

●      Program Ad: Full-page acknowledgement in the event program.

🥇 GOLD: The "Housing Champion" Sponsor
$750

Contribution: $[750] Perfect for Landlords, Treatment Centers, and Local Businesses.

●      Screen Feature: Your logo projected on the screen during the pre-show loop.

●      Program Ad: Half-page acknowledgement in the event program.

●      Social Media: Dedicated "Thank You" post on our local Chapter social media pages.

●      Tickets: [4] Reserved seats for the premiere.

●      Lobby Presence: Opportunity to place a small table or banner in the lobby during the reception.

🥈 SILVER: The "Good Neighbor" Sponsor
$500

Contribution: $[500] Show your support for recovery in your neighborhood.

●      Program Listing: Name/Logo listed in the "Community Partners" section of the program. ● Tickets: [2] General Admission tickets.

●      Social Media: Group mention in our "Thank You Sponsors" post.

🤝 IN-KIND SPONSOR (Food/Bev/Services)
$250

Help us make the night special by donating catering, printing services, or venue space.

●      Recognition: Verbal mention during the event.

●      Signage: Logo on the food/beverage table (if applicable). ● Program Listing: Name listed in the program.

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