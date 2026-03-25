"WELCOME HOME" An Oxford House Story World Premiere Documentary

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About this event
4750 Collegiate Dr, Panama City, FL 32405, USA
Contribution: $[1,500] The ultimate show of support. You are the "Presenter" of the evening.
● Exclusive Recognition: "Presented by [Your Company]" on all event materials.
● Big Screen Feature: Your full-color logo projected on the cinema screen before the film and during the Q&A.
● Verbal Acknowledgment: Special thank-you from the Regional Lead during the opening remarks.
● VIP Seating: [6] Reserved VIP seats in the front rows for your team.
● Meet the Members: Invitation to a pre-show meet-and-greet with local Oxford House officers and members.
● Program Ad: Full-page acknowledgement in the event program.
Contribution: $[750] Perfect for Landlords, Treatment Centers, and Local Businesses.
● Screen Feature: Your logo projected on the screen during the pre-show loop.
● Program Ad: Half-page acknowledgement in the event program.
● Social Media: Dedicated "Thank You" post on our local Chapter social media pages.
● Tickets: [4] Reserved seats for the premiere.
● Lobby Presence: Opportunity to place a small table or banner in the lobby during the reception.
Contribution: $[500] Show your support for recovery in your neighborhood.
● Program Listing: Name/Logo listed in the "Community Partners" section of the program. ● Tickets: [2] General Admission tickets.
● Social Media: Group mention in our "Thank You Sponsors" post.
Help us make the night special by donating catering, printing services, or venue space.
● Recognition: Verbal mention during the event.
● Signage: Logo on the food/beverage table (if applicable). ● Program Listing: Name listed in the program.
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