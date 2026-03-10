Hosted by
About this event
Reserved for Vietnam Veterans attending the dinner. Veterans will be recognized during the program.
Community members and family are welcome to attend. Heavy finger foods will be served.
Support Local Veterans in Need
Would you like to further support veterans in our community?
Donations made through this option go directly to the American Legion Post 9 Veterans Fund, a restricted fund dedicated entirely to helping veterans in need.
100% of all donations are used to directly support veterans.
These funds help provide assistance such as:
Your generosity helps ensure that when a local veteran needs assistance, Post 9 can respond quickly and provide real help when it matters most.
Every contribution—large or small—makes a difference.
If a Vietnam Veteran cannot attend, you may request a Certificate of Honor and Thanks to recognize their service.
Submit the name of a Prisoner of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA) service member to be honored during our POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony at the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Dinner on April 2 at 6:30 PM at American Legion Post 9.
During the ceremony, the submitted names will be read aloud in honor and remembrance of those who were held captive or who never returned home.
This option is not for dinner attendance. It is for individuals who would like to ensure a service member’s name is recognized during the ceremony.
Do you have a loved one who served during the Vietnam War who has passed away?
You are invited to submit their name so we may honor their memory alongside their fellow veterans during our Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Dinner on April 2 at 6:30 PM at American Legion Post 9.
Their name will be included on a “Gone But Not Forgotten” remembrance display at the event so that their service and sacrifice are remembered by their comrades and our community.
This option is for memorial recognition only and does not include dinner attendance.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!