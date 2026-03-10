Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Dinner

Support Local Veterans in Need

Would you like to further support veterans in our community?





Donations made through this option go directly to the American Legion Post 9 Veterans Fund, a restricted fund dedicated entirely to helping veterans in need.

100% of all donations are used to directly support veterans.



These funds help provide assistance such as:

Medical equipment

Mobility aids

Emergency supplies

Essential support during times of hardship

Your generosity helps ensure that when a local veteran needs assistance, Post 9 can respond quickly and provide real help when it matters most.





Every contribution—large or small—makes a difference.