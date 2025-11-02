eventClosed

The Welcome Network-- Extend The Table Silent Auction

320 S 5th Ave, West Bend, WI 53095, USA

A Day on Random Lake Experience -- for two adults item
$250

Enjoy a day on Random Lake hosted by Brian and Renee Leeson. Enjoy excellent musky fishing and/or paddling and boating on beautiful Random Lake, a half hour drive from West Bend.

Pardon My Purple floral arrangement item
$65

You'll love this beautiful floral centerpiece with a pop of purple! Original design.

Private Basketball Training for 2-4 youth item
$200

Spend 4 hours with seasoned high school coach and personal trainer Jalen Walker III. Sessions will take place in a private 1/3 court location in West Bend. Time preferably divided into 3-4 sessions TBD by participants. 2-4 youth will be trained as a group for maximum benefit.

Mauvelous Floral Centerpiece item
$50

Enjoy this floral centerpiece on your Thanksgiving table or a sideboard. Original design.

Genealogy Research Package item
$150

This package includes six hours of genealogy research on your family by a seasoned family researcher, informative printouts of discoveries, as well as a priceless custom frame-able four-generation Family Tree.

Peaches and Creamistry floral arrangement item
$50

The softer hues of fall are highlighted in this floral design for your enjoyment. Original design.

Half-Day E-bike Experience for 2 adults item
$100

Enjoy a morning or afternoon on high quality E-bikes right here in West Bend. Picnic lunch included.

Modern Harvest floral arrangement item
$65

This classy collection of fall color will brighten any room. Original design.

Stingers Simulator Golf Experience item
$150

Spend 2 fun hours at Stingers Golf and Recreation in a simulator bay with up to 4 people. Swing lesson by Golf Pro Chris Goodwick included.

Garnet Glow floral arrangement item
$50

This contrast of shades will dress up any surface. Original design.

Aonair Wine Tasting Experience – for 6 guests in Napa Valley item
$500

Enjoy an A-level tasting at Aonair winery in Napa Valley, CA. (travel costs not included). Aonair is a family-run winery located in  Napa Valley. We take pride in handcrafting rich, full-bodied wines, primarily sourced from the rocky, volcanic hillside vineyards of Napa Valley. Our wines are limited in production and availability, and it is with our greatest pleasure that we share them with you during your tasting.  Be sure to book your tasting 4-6 weeks in advance.


The Autumnal floral arrangement item
$45

These autumn shades are perfect for the season. Original design.

Road America Experience -- sponsored by Elite Engines item
$300

A VIP behind the scenes Road America experience in Plymouth WI for two people. Spend time with the developing drivers.  Drop the flag, go on track, ride in the pace car, call out “Drivers Start Your Elite Engines Engines!” and give out prizes as part of the ProChampionship series. Hosted by Steve and Kathy Knapp

For Gourdness Sake floral arrangement item
$45

This whimsical design will delight your table. Original design.

Wanta Fun Party Planning item
$200

Four Wanta Women will put their experience with party planning to work to create a theme party worth remembering, all within your budget. The planners will be present at your event to make your two hour party a success. The focus will be on engaging activities, not elaborate decorations. For example, imagine a Rock and Roll theme party for a 7 year old boy including an air guitar contest, rocker hair spray, and painting with drum sticks.

