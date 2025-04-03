First Church Congregational
Welcome Summer Craft Fair
26 Pleasant St
Methuen, MA 01844, USA
Vendor Fee
$40
You're bringing your own table, and do not require electricity.
Vendor Fee with Table rental
$45
You are renting an 8ft table from us in addition to your vendor fee.
Vendor Fee with Electricity
$45
You have your own table, but you need electricity for your display, in addition to your vendor fee.
Vendor Fee with Table Rental AND Electricity
$50
You are renting a table from us AND you need electricity for your display in addition to your vendor fee.
