Welcome Table Market

Offered by
About this shop
Fragrant, savory, bold spice blend perfect for yogurt, marinades, roasted cauliflower, and grilled chicken. (8oz vol)
Bright, herby, clean spice blend perfect for chicken, white fish, potatoes, zucchini, and vinaigrettes. (8oz vol)
Smoky, earthy, chili-forward spice blend perfect for pork shoulder, carne asada, chicken, beans, and roasted squash. (8oz vol)
Warm, complex, and savory-sweet spice blend perfect for chicken, lamb, roasted carrots, and couscous. (8oz vol)
Sweet heat comfort spice blend perfect for ribs, chicken, and cast-iron pork chops. (8oz vol)
Middle Eastern, bright, and nutty spice blend perfect for roasted vegetables, flatbreads, chicken, feta, and olive oil dipping. (8oz vol)
Gather around all six global tables and SAVE $12 when you purchase the entire spice blend series together. A $2 discount on each spice blend and a great gift idea!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!