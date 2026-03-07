Welcome Table

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Welcome Table

About this shop

Welcome Table Market

Indian Tandoori House Blend item
Indian Tandoori House Blend
$10

Fragrant, savory, bold spice blend perfect for yogurt, marinades, roasted cauliflower, and grilled chicken. (8oz vol)

Greek Lemon-Herb Magic item
Greek Lemon-Herb Magic
$10

Bright, herby, clean spice blend perfect for chicken, white fish, potatoes, zucchini, and vinaigrettes. (8oz vol)

Mexican Adobo item
Mexican Adobo
$10

Smoky, earthy, chili-forward spice blend perfect for pork shoulder, carne asada, chicken, beans, and roasted squash. (8oz vol)

Moroccan Ras el Hanout item
Moroccan Ras el Hanout
$10

Warm, complex, and savory-sweet spice blend perfect for chicken, lamb, roasted carrots, and couscous. (8oz vol)

Southern BBQ Brown Sugar item
Southern BBQ Brown Sugar
$10

Sweet heat comfort spice blend perfect for ribs, chicken, and cast-iron pork chops. (8oz vol)

Za'atar item
Za'atar
$10

Middle Eastern, bright, and nutty spice blend perfect for roasted vegetables, flatbreads, chicken, feta, and olive oil dipping. (8oz vol)

Global Pantry Spice Series #1 item
Global Pantry Spice Series #1
$48

Gather around all six global tables and SAVE $12 when you purchase the entire spice blend series together. A $2 discount on each spice blend and a great gift idea!

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