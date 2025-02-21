Welcome to Colorado Classical Schools' Inaugural Silent Auction!

2 day passes to Arapahoe Basin. Good for 25/26 ski and snowboard season.
2 day passes to Arapahoe Basin. Good for 25/26 ski and snowboard season.
5 Private Golf Lessons with Stan Sayers (PGA Professional)
$750
Starting bid
Stan is the Director of Instruction at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado. Awarded Colorado Teacher of the Year in 2009, and one of the best golf instructors of all time! Straighten up your game with this incredible opportunity!
Stan is the Director of Instruction at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado. Awarded Colorado Teacher of the Year in 2009, and one of the best golf instructors of all time! Straighten up your game with this incredible opportunity!
6 mo Concierge service to Orchard Spine
$1,800
Starting bid
The Orchard Clinic is a concierge spine clinic in Greenwood Village. Dr. Philip York is a minimally invasive and robotic spine surgeon who also specializes in the diagnosis and conservative treatment of all spinal conditions including in office injections. If you or someone you know is dealing with a neck or low back issue, this 6 month concierge membership offers a full, extended new patient evaluation and review of any available imaging, an in-clinic diagnostic or therapeutic injection, unlimited visits with same day access and management in a luxury clinic environment. ($3500 value - insurance not required).
Website
www.orchardspine.com
The Orchard Clinic is a concierge spine clinic in Greenwood Village. Dr. Philip York is a minimally invasive and robotic spine surgeon who also specializes in the diagnosis and conservative treatment of all spinal conditions including in office injections. If you or someone you know is dealing with a neck or low back issue, this 6 month concierge membership offers a full, extended new patient evaluation and review of any available imaging, an in-clinic diagnostic or therapeutic injection, unlimited visits with same day access and management in a luxury clinic environment. ($3500 value - insurance not required).
Website
www.orchardspine.com
9 sessions to Mathnasium
$350
Starting bid
One month/ 9 one-on-one on math tutoring sessions. Mathnasium transforms how kids understand and appreciate math, building their confidence and love of learning.
One month/ 9 one-on-one on math tutoring sessions. Mathnasium transforms how kids understand and appreciate math, building their confidence and love of learning.
2 tickets to CO Avalanche vs. Van Canucks + Parking Pass
$300
Starting bid
April 10, 2025 at 7 pm Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks. At the Pepsi Center, plus parking pass!
The Colorado Avalanche are climbing the division, vying for home ice advantage as they skate into the 2025 playoff season. The last home game of the year will be a big one against the Vancouver Canucks. These tickets are for lower section 134, row 10 and include a Camry Lot Parking Pass. Two Great seats for an exciting game.
April 10, 2025 at 7 pm Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks. At the Pepsi Center, plus parking pass!
The Colorado Avalanche are climbing the division, vying for home ice advantage as they skate into the 2025 playoff season. The last home game of the year will be a big one against the Vancouver Canucks. These tickets are for lower section 134, row 10 and include a Camry Lot Parking Pass. Two Great seats for an exciting game.
Teeth Whitening and Custom Trays
$300
Starting bid
Custom Trays and Teeth whitening by Union Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.
Custom Trays and Teeth whitening by Union Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.
Teeth whitening and Custom Trays
$300
Starting bid
Custom Trays and Teeth whitening by Union Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.
Custom Trays and Teeth whitening by Union Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.
Teeth Whitening and Custom Trays
$300
Starting bid
Custom Trays and Teeth Whitening by Union Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.
Custom Trays and Teeth Whitening by Union Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.
$1500 towards braces
$1,200
Starting bid
$1500 off braces at Union Orthodontist and Pediatric Dentistry
$1500 off braces at Union Orthodontist and Pediatric Dentistry
Full day of healthy homemade meals for your family
$200
Starting bid
Good Eaters is a healthy meal delivery service for busy families that will turn your kids into Good Eaters.
Our meals are made with the highest quality organic ingredients, no seed oils, no preservatives, no food dyes and no plastic is used in our kitchen. Food is packaged in glass or compostable containers.
Details include-
Organic Cherry + Dark Chocolate Organic Granola (GF/DF) and Good Eaters Salt Mix (5oz) + a full day of meals for a family of 4.
-Choice of one Breakfast option (feeds 4)
-Choice of one Soup or Salad option (serves 2-3)
-Choice of one Dinner Entree + Sides for your family (feeds 4) from our weekly menu.
-Free delivery in the Denver metro area. Meals are delivered on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
Good Eaters is a healthy meal delivery service for busy families that will turn your kids into Good Eaters.
Our meals are made with the highest quality organic ingredients, no seed oils, no preservatives, no food dyes and no plastic is used in our kitchen. Food is packaged in glass or compostable containers.
Details include-
Organic Cherry + Dark Chocolate Organic Granola (GF/DF) and Good Eaters Salt Mix (5oz) + a full day of meals for a family of 4.
-Choice of one Breakfast option (feeds 4)
-Choice of one Soup or Salad option (serves 2-3)
-Choice of one Dinner Entree + Sides for your family (feeds 4) from our weekly menu.
-Free delivery in the Denver metro area. Meals are delivered on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
Gourmet Dinner for 12 at the Red Barn Property
$1,200
Starting bid
Gather your closest friends for an unforgettable evening at the beautiful Red Barn Property. Enjoy a private, gourmet dinner for 12, featuring a delectable selection of steak and seafood, all cooked to perfection by your hosts: Brooke, Brad, Mark, and Kelly. Take in the breathtaking mountain views that will make the evening even more memorable. This exclusive dining experience promises great food, great wine, and unforgettable memories—don't miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself and your friends to a night like no other!
Terms and Conditions- Date must be booked at least one month in advance. Valid June 2025-October 2025.
Gather your closest friends for an unforgettable evening at the beautiful Red Barn Property. Enjoy a private, gourmet dinner for 12, featuring a delectable selection of steak and seafood, all cooked to perfection by your hosts: Brooke, Brad, Mark, and Kelly. Take in the breathtaking mountain views that will make the evening even more memorable. This exclusive dining experience promises great food, great wine, and unforgettable memories—don't miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself and your friends to a night like no other!
Terms and Conditions- Date must be booked at least one month in advance. Valid June 2025-October 2025.
Grand Canyon Glamping
$3,200
Starting bid
Experience Includes
3 Night Stay at Clear Sky Resort Grand Canyon in a
Family Sky Dome for (5)
Stargazing with Telescopes
Live Music
Nightly S’mores
Package Details
Grand Canyon National Park, founded in 1919, is one of the oldest national parks in the United
States and is home to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, a 1-mile deep gorge carved by the
Colorado River. Long considered one of the seven wonders of the world, visitors flock to see
this unique combination of geological color and erosional forms. Seeing the enormous
expanse of the Grand Canyon at sunrise or sunset is a Bucket List experience.
Just 20 minutes from the south entrance to Grand Canyon Park, you’ll experience epic
stargazing and witnessing spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy your stay in a Grand
Canyon Family Sky Dome with 1 queen bed on the lower floor and 1 queen plus 1 twin bed in
the loft. The room is 760 sq. ft. with 16.5 foot ceilings, with a large panoramic view window,
A/C, a private modern bathroom with a rain shower, and wifi. It’s an authentic glamping
experience that offers private domes in a stunningly beautiful mountain range. Each guest will
also receive access to the spectacular and exclusive Welcome Sky Dome lounge and a
delicious food truck to purchase meals. Valid during regular season from April - October but
can vary slightly from year to year.
Experience Includes
3 Night Stay at Clear Sky Resort Grand Canyon in a
Family Sky Dome for (5)
Stargazing with Telescopes
Live Music
Nightly S’mores
Package Details
Grand Canyon National Park, founded in 1919, is one of the oldest national parks in the United
States and is home to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, a 1-mile deep gorge carved by the
Colorado River. Long considered one of the seven wonders of the world, visitors flock to see
this unique combination of geological color and erosional forms. Seeing the enormous
expanse of the Grand Canyon at sunrise or sunset is a Bucket List experience.
Just 20 minutes from the south entrance to Grand Canyon Park, you’ll experience epic
stargazing and witnessing spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy your stay in a Grand
Canyon Family Sky Dome with 1 queen bed on the lower floor and 1 queen plus 1 twin bed in
the loft. The room is 760 sq. ft. with 16.5 foot ceilings, with a large panoramic view window,
A/C, a private modern bathroom with a rain shower, and wifi. It’s an authentic glamping
experience that offers private domes in a stunningly beautiful mountain range. Each guest will
also receive access to the spectacular and exclusive Welcome Sky Dome lounge and a
delicious food truck to purchase meals. Valid during regular season from April - October but
can vary slightly from year to year.
Amalfi Coastal Italy Private Residence
$4,600
Starting bid
Experience Includes
7 Night Stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Private Villa
along the Amalfi Coast, Italy for (4)
Amalfi Coast Private Sunset Cruise for (4)
Package Details
Let the spellbinding shores of Italy’s enchanting Amalfi Coast sweep you off your feet on a
marvelous Mediterranean getaway to seaside serenity. Nestled along the breathtaking
Sorrentine Peninsula, your enchanting private residence offers Italian living with sweeping
overlooks of the shimmering sea and storied coastline below. Perched 1000 feet above sea
level, your home’s prized picture windows, private balcony, and sun-soaked terrace offer
unlimited access to Amalfi’s soaring surroundings. Slip
Experience Includes
7 Night Stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Private Villa
along the Amalfi Coast, Italy for (4)
Amalfi Coast Private Sunset Cruise for (4)
Package Details
Let the spellbinding shores of Italy’s enchanting Amalfi Coast sweep you off your feet on a
marvelous Mediterranean getaway to seaside serenity. Nestled along the breathtaking
Sorrentine Peninsula, your enchanting private residence offers Italian living with sweeping
overlooks of the shimmering sea and storied coastline below. Perched 1000 feet above sea
level, your home’s prized picture windows, private balcony, and sun-soaked terrace offer
unlimited access to Amalfi’s soaring surroundings. Slip
Ski West
$3,200
Starting bid
One-Day Ski Pass with a 3-Night Stay for (2) to one
of the following locations:
Jackson Hole, Wyoming with The Lodge or The
Rockwell Inn stay
Breckenridge, Colorado with The River Mountain
Lodge stay
Lake Tahoe, Nevada with The Hyatt Regency Lake
Tahoe stay
Sun Valley, Idaho with The Mountain Valley Lodge
stay
One-Day Ski Pass with a 3-Night Stay for (2) to one
of the following locations:
Jackson Hole, Wyoming with The Lodge or The
Rockwell Inn stay
Breckenridge, Colorado with The River Mountain
Lodge stay
Lake Tahoe, Nevada with The Hyatt Regency Lake
Tahoe stay
Sun Valley, Idaho with The Mountain Valley Lodge
stay
South of France Private Home for (8)
$6,500
Starting bid
Experience Includes
7 Night Stay in South of France 4 Bedroom and 4
Bathroom Residence for (8)
Private Plunge Pool with Security Alarm, Wi-Fi,
Heated Bedrooms , Bedroom Fans, Air Conditioning
in Master Bedroom, BBQ, Living-Dining Room with
Orange TV and Doors leading out to Courtyard,
Washing Machine, Fully equipped kitchen and much
more.Package Details
In the historic heart of a charming Languedoc village lies a delightful home dating back to the
17th Century, which has recently been beautifully renovated with style and character.
Previously a Maison de Vigneron, or a wine-growers house, this four-bedroom residence is set
out over three floors overlooking a pretty courtyard where you can sip summer cocktails, enjoy
leisurely meals al-fresco or dip into the plunge pool, perfect on long sunny afternoons. Pretty
blue shutters, intricately tiled floors and traditional exposed stone walls are just some of the
characterful features that perfectly complement elegant furnishings and modern sculpture,
creating a chic yet unpretentious ambience. All Guest need to be 12 years of age or older.
Experience Includes
7 Night Stay in South of France 4 Bedroom and 4
Bathroom Residence for (8)
Private Plunge Pool with Security Alarm, Wi-Fi,
Heated Bedrooms , Bedroom Fans, Air Conditioning
in Master Bedroom, BBQ, Living-Dining Room with
Orange TV and Doors leading out to Courtyard,
Washing Machine, Fully equipped kitchen and much
more.Package Details
In the historic heart of a charming Languedoc village lies a delightful home dating back to the
17th Century, which has recently been beautifully renovated with style and character.
Previously a Maison de Vigneron, or a wine-growers house, this four-bedroom residence is set
out over three floors overlooking a pretty courtyard where you can sip summer cocktails, enjoy
leisurely meals al-fresco or dip into the plunge pool, perfect on long sunny afternoons. Pretty
blue shutters, intricately tiled floors and traditional exposed stone walls are just some of the
characterful features that perfectly complement elegant furnishings and modern sculpture,
creating a chic yet unpretentious ambience. All Guest need to be 12 years of age or older.
Santorini Bliss
$3,800
Starting bid
Experience Includes
One Bed Sea View Room 5 Night Standard Stay at
Gizis Exclusive for (2)
Daily Continental Breakfast for (2)
Santorini Catamaran Cruise with Greek Buffet and Drinks for (2)
Package Details
Gizis Exclusive is located in the picturesque village of Imerovigli, north of Santorini and only
two kilometres from the capital of Fira. The name Imerovigli comes from the word “vigla” which
means view spot. Known for its crystal blue waters, which are set in contrast against its lush
rolling green hills and white stone houses, Santorini is any tourist’s heavenly dream.
Santorini Catamaran Cruise with Greek food and drinks- enjoy the beautiful coastline of
Santorini from the water during this 5-hour catamaran cruise. Choose between a day or
sunset cruise. Greek Buffet with Local Wines & Soft Drinks on board. Complimentary Towels,
snorkeling & Safety equipment.
Experience Includes
One Bed Sea View Room 5 Night Standard Stay at
Gizis Exclusive for (2)
Daily Continental Breakfast for (2)
Santorini Catamaran Cruise with Greek Buffet and Drinks for (2)
Package Details
Gizis Exclusive is located in the picturesque village of Imerovigli, north of Santorini and only
two kilometres from the capital of Fira. The name Imerovigli comes from the word “vigla” which
means view spot. Known for its crystal blue waters, which are set in contrast against its lush
rolling green hills and white stone houses, Santorini is any tourist’s heavenly dream.
Santorini Catamaran Cruise with Greek food and drinks- enjoy the beautiful coastline of
Santorini from the water during this 5-hour catamaran cruise. Choose between a day or
sunset cruise. Greek Buffet with Local Wines & Soft Drinks on board. Complimentary Towels,
snorkeling & Safety equipment.
Luxury Mexico Resort 5 Night Stay
$2,200
Starting bid
Experience Includes
Luxurious 5-night stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom at
the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta,
Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for (4).
Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene
wellness facilities and preferred golf rates.
Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and
breathtaking landscapes.
Experience Includes
Luxurious 5-night stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom at
the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta,
Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Acapulco for (4).
Access to pristine beaches, sparkling pools, serene
wellness facilities and preferred golf rates.
Explore vibrant local culture, exceptional dining and
breathtaking landscapes.
Nikola Jokic "Ripped" photo with deluxe shadowbox frame
$460
Starting bid
Nikola Jokic "Ripped" photo with deluxe shadowbox frame
Nikola Jokic "Ripped" photo with deluxe shadowbox frame
John Elway autographed "Helicopter" 8x10 photo
$385
Starting bid
John Elway autographed "Helicopter" 8x10 photo with deluxe frame
John Elway autographed "Helicopter" 8x10 photo with deluxe frame
Christian Braun autographed "3-Point" 8x10 photo with plaque
$150
Starting bid
Christian Braun autographed "3-Point" 8x10 photo with plaque
Christian Braun autographed "3-Point" 8x10 photo with plaque
Cale Makar autographed Avs logo puck with display case
$165
Starting bid
Cale Makar autographed Avs logo puck with display case
Cale Makar autographed Avs logo puck with display case
6 Touch Down Club Seats Sept. 6, 2025
$1,800
Starting bid
6 Touch Down Club Seats to Colorado Buffaloes Vs Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens + Front Row Parking Pass September 6, 2025, TBD. Plus a front row parking pass.
The Touchdown Club, located in the center of the north end zone of Folsom Field, offers customers comfort and amenities up close to all the action. The amenities include exterior cushioned extra-wide seats, all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages, and access to a cash bar to enjoy from your seat.
6 Touch Down Club Seats to Colorado Buffaloes Vs Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens + Front Row Parking Pass September 6, 2025, TBD. Plus a front row parking pass.
The Touchdown Club, located in the center of the north end zone of Folsom Field, offers customers comfort and amenities up close to all the action. The amenities include exterior cushioned extra-wide seats, all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages, and access to a cash bar to enjoy from your seat.
Travis Hunter Replica signautre and replia ticket
$400
Starting bid
Get your hands on a unique piece of Colorado Buffaloes history with this exclusive Travis Hunter signed replica jersey and ticket framed display! As one of the most electrifying players in college football, Travis Hunter has taken the game by storm, and now you can own a piece of his legacy
Get your hands on a unique piece of Colorado Buffaloes history with this exclusive Travis Hunter signed replica jersey and ticket framed display! As one of the most electrifying players in college football, Travis Hunter has taken the game by storm, and now you can own a piece of his legacy
Bo Nix autographed Flash mini-helmet with display case
$350
Starting bid
Bo Nix autographed Flash mini-helmet with display case
Bo Nix autographed Flash mini-helmet with display case
mini-helmet signed by John Elway and Will Lutz
$400
Starting bid
Foursome round at Highlands Ranch Golf Club
$250
Starting bid
Gather your friends and hit the greens with a round of golf at the beautiful Highlands Ranch Golf Club. This exclusive foursome allows you to book a tee time at your convenience, any day throughout the season. Whether you're looking to enjoy a relaxing day on the course or challenge each other to a friendly competition, this experience promises an unforgettable time.
Gather your friends and hit the greens with a round of golf at the beautiful Highlands Ranch Golf Club. This exclusive foursome allows you to book a tee time at your convenience, any day throughout the season. Whether you're looking to enjoy a relaxing day on the course or challenge each other to a friendly competition, this experience promises an unforgettable time.
3 Night Stay in Custer, South Dakota in the Black Hills Near
$800
Starting bid
Come enjoy this beautiful, fully updated and modern farmhouse 2 blocks from Main Street in Custer near Mt. Rushmore, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse, Jewel Cave, Bear Country, and more!
The home features a large private backyard with firepit and grill, furnished with 2 king beds, triple bunk room, double trundle, pull out couch in the upstairs loft and two full bathrooms (Sleeps 10 comfortably).
The Custer Farmhouse is only a:
- 5 minute drive to Crazy Horse Memorial
- 5 minute drive to Custer State Park
- 15 minute drive to Custer Wild Life Loop Drive (drive through herds of buffalo!)
- 25 minute drive to Mt. Rushmore National Monument
- 30 minute drive to historic Gold Rush town of Keystone
Terms and Conditions- Dates are based on availability and must be booked at least one month in advance. Valid for 1 year from August 1, 2025-July 31, 2026.
Come enjoy this beautiful, fully updated and modern farmhouse 2 blocks from Main Street in Custer near Mt. Rushmore, Custer State Park, Crazy Horse, Jewel Cave, Bear Country, and more!
The home features a large private backyard with firepit and grill, furnished with 2 king beds, triple bunk room, double trundle, pull out couch in the upstairs loft and two full bathrooms (Sleeps 10 comfortably).
The Custer Farmhouse is only a:
- 5 minute drive to Crazy Horse Memorial
- 5 minute drive to Custer State Park
- 15 minute drive to Custer Wild Life Loop Drive (drive through herds of buffalo!)
- 25 minute drive to Mt. Rushmore National Monument
- 30 minute drive to historic Gold Rush town of Keystone
Terms and Conditions- Dates are based on availability and must be booked at least one month in advance. Valid for 1 year from August 1, 2025-July 31, 2026.
Lela Rose Gift Basket
$400
Starting bid
The Cutest basket donated by Ellen Geiser, personal shopper for Lea Rose Pearl Collection.
Basket includes:
-$500 gift card to Lela Rose Pearl Collection.
- Bottle of Champagne
- Lela Rose Fresh Affairs coffee table book
- 2 wine glasses
- cocktail napkins
The Cutest basket donated by Ellen Geiser, personal shopper for Lea Rose Pearl Collection.
Basket includes:
-$500 gift card to Lela Rose Pearl Collection.
- Bottle of Champagne
- Lela Rose Fresh Affairs coffee table book
- 2 wine glasses
- cocktail napkins
4 Broncos Tickets Behind Broncos Bench
$800
Starting bid
4 Broncos Tickets Behind Broncos Bench Section 107 Row 23. The Broncos will play 9 home games in 2025. The Broncos' 2025 schedule will be announced later this year.
4 Broncos Tickets Behind Broncos Bench Section 107 Row 23. The Broncos will play 9 home games in 2025. The Broncos' 2025 schedule will be announced later this year.
Cool Peel Co2 Lazer by Nurture Skin Studio
$450
Starting bid
Experience the rejuvenating power of CoolPeel, a cutting-edge fractional CO2 laser treatment designed to refresh and revitalize your skin. By delivering precise, controlled energy, CoolPeel gently removes damaged skin layers while stimulating collagen production. The result? Smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin with minimal downtime and discomfort—far surpassing traditional CO2 lasers. Perfect for enhancing your skin's texture, tone, and elasticity! Book your appointment today with Meg at www.nurtureskinstudioco.com.
Experience the rejuvenating power of CoolPeel, a cutting-edge fractional CO2 laser treatment designed to refresh and revitalize your skin. By delivering precise, controlled energy, CoolPeel gently removes damaged skin layers while stimulating collagen production. The result? Smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin with minimal downtime and discomfort—far surpassing traditional CO2 lasers. Perfect for enhancing your skin's texture, tone, and elasticity! Book your appointment today with Meg at www.nurtureskinstudioco.com.
6 Night, 4 bedroom Condo in Destin, FL With Golf Cart
$1,300
Starting bid
Have fun with the whole family at this stylish townhouse. Beautiful three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath is updated and comfortable for all guests. Take advantage of the fully equipped kitchen to prepare meals. Enjoy sitting out on your private balcony. Central air conditioning and ceiling fans are in each bedroom to keep you cool throughout your stay. There is a private laundry room for your convenience. Enjoy the community pool or walk 3-blocks to the beach and/or outdoor mall.
The space
The first floor of the townhouse offers two bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, a large closet with a crib and extra bedding for the sleeper sofa. There is also a fully stocked kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area and living room that opens up to the outside veranda.
Terms- May book any availability, October-February and April.
Have fun with the whole family at this stylish townhouse. Beautiful three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath is updated and comfortable for all guests. Take advantage of the fully equipped kitchen to prepare meals. Enjoy sitting out on your private balcony. Central air conditioning and ceiling fans are in each bedroom to keep you cool throughout your stay. There is a private laundry room for your convenience. Enjoy the community pool or walk 3-blocks to the beach and/or outdoor mall.
The space
The first floor of the townhouse offers two bedrooms, a full bath and laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, a large closet with a crib and extra bedding for the sleeper sofa. There is also a fully stocked kitchen, breakfast bar, dining area and living room that opens up to the outside veranda.
Terms- May book any availability, October-February and April.
$300 Gift Card with a private party for 15 to Vineyard Vines
$150
Starting bid
$300 Gift Card with a private party for 15 of your friends. 15% off all items at private party!
$300 Gift Card with a private party for 15 of your friends. 15% off all items at private party!
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