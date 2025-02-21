Welcome to Colorado Classical Schools' Inaugural Silent Auction!

Experience Includes 3 Night Stay at Clear Sky Resort Grand Canyon in a Family Sky Dome for (5) Stargazing with Telescopes Live Music Nightly S’mores Package Details Grand Canyon National Park, founded in 1919, is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is home to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, a 1-mile deep gorge carved by the Colorado River. Long considered one of the seven wonders of the world, visitors flock to see this unique combination of geological color and erosional forms. Seeing the enormous expanse of the Grand Canyon at sunrise or sunset is a Bucket List experience. Just 20 minutes from the south entrance to Grand Canyon Park, you’ll experience epic stargazing and witnessing spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy your stay in a Grand Canyon Family Sky Dome with 1 queen bed on the lower floor and 1 queen plus 1 twin bed in the loft. The room is 760 sq. ft. with 16.5 foot ceilings, with a large panoramic view window, A/C, a private modern bathroom with a rain shower, and wifi. It’s an authentic glamping experience that offers private domes in a stunningly beautiful mountain range. Each guest will also receive access to the spectacular and exclusive Welcome Sky Dome lounge and a delicious food truck to purchase meals. Valid during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year.

Experience Includes 3 Night Stay at Clear Sky Resort Grand Canyon in a Family Sky Dome for (5) Stargazing with Telescopes Live Music Nightly S’mores Package Details Grand Canyon National Park, founded in 1919, is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is home to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, a 1-mile deep gorge carved by the Colorado River. Long considered one of the seven wonders of the world, visitors flock to see this unique combination of geological color and erosional forms. Seeing the enormous expanse of the Grand Canyon at sunrise or sunset is a Bucket List experience. Just 20 minutes from the south entrance to Grand Canyon Park, you’ll experience epic stargazing and witnessing spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy your stay in a Grand Canyon Family Sky Dome with 1 queen bed on the lower floor and 1 queen plus 1 twin bed in the loft. The room is 760 sq. ft. with 16.5 foot ceilings, with a large panoramic view window, A/C, a private modern bathroom with a rain shower, and wifi. It’s an authentic glamping experience that offers private domes in a stunningly beautiful mountain range. Each guest will also receive access to the spectacular and exclusive Welcome Sky Dome lounge and a delicious food truck to purchase meals. Valid during regular season from April - October but can vary slightly from year to year.

More details...