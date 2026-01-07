Innovative Community Advancement Network

Hosted by

Innovative Community Advancement Network

About this event

Welcome to Galaxy Springs - Financial Literacy Reality Fair for Youth

2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way

Melbourne, FL 32940, USA

Launch Partner
$2,500

“Helping Dreams Take Off”

A strong visibility tier for organizations passionate about youth development and workforce readiness.

Benefits include:

  • Logo displayed on event signage and digital promotions
  • Recognition during opening or closing remarks
  • Branded signage at one major event station
  • Social media sponsor recognition (pre- and post-event)
  • Opportunity to include branded materials in participant packets

Perfect for companies investing in education, leadership, and economic mobility.

Community Champion
$1,000

“Standing in the Gap”

A meaningful way to show up for youth while increasing local brand awareness.

Benefits include:

  • Logo included on sponsor recognition signage
  • Name listed on the event website and materials
  • Social media thank-you post
  • Opportunity to host or support a station or activity

Ideal for local businesses and nonprofits rooted in service.

Youth Advocate
$500

Youth Advocate – $500

“Because Every Choice Matters”

A supportive tier that directly contributes to participant access and resources.

Benefits include:

  • Name listed on sponsor board
  • Recognition on social media

Great for small businesses, faith-based organizations, and community leaders.

Seed Sponsor
$250

“Planting Possibility”

Every seed matters. This tier helps ensure Galaxy Springs remains accessible and impactful.


Benefits include:

  • Name listed in sponsor acknowledgments
  • Community appreciation mention

Perfect for individuals or organizations who want to give with intention.

Youth Participants
Free

Youth 6th - 12th Grade are free

Add a donation for Innovative Community Advancement Network

$

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