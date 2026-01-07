Welcome to Galaxy Springs - Financial Literacy Reality Fair for Youth

About this event
“Helping Dreams Take Off”
A strong visibility tier for organizations passionate about youth development and workforce readiness.
Benefits include:
Perfect for companies investing in education, leadership, and economic mobility.
“Standing in the Gap”
A meaningful way to show up for youth while increasing local brand awareness.
Benefits include:
Ideal for local businesses and nonprofits rooted in service.
“Because Every Choice Matters”
A supportive tier that directly contributes to participant access and resources.
Benefits include:
Great for small businesses, faith-based organizations, and community leaders.
“Planting Possibility”
Every seed matters. This tier helps ensure Galaxy Springs remains accessible and impactful.
Benefits include:
Perfect for individuals or organizations who want to give with intention.
Youth 6th - 12th Grade are free
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!