WELCOME TO HARDING ACADEMY’S iLAB “POP-UP” SHOP!

About this shop
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Sequoia Bedazzled Swim Cap. Designed by Eliza, Cate, & Keaton of Bedazzled Swim Caps.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Laser Cut Plywood. Designed by Eliza, Cate, & Keaton of Bedazzled Swim Caps.
Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, & Affordable Leather Footballs. Innovated by Elliott, Eli, & James of Pavia's Balls.
Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, & Affordable Football Pump. Innovated by Elliott, Eli, & James of Pavia's Balls.
Eco-Friendly Pearl Necklace. Innovated by Fielding, Andrew, & Katherine of Kaiedr Jewelry Company.
Eco-Friendly, Heart-Shaped, Laser Cut Jewelry Holder Designed by Fielding, Andrew, & Katherine of Kaiedr Jewelry Company.
Eco-Friendly Lavender Slime Created by Sydney, Reagan, & Riley of Eco-Aura.
Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut, Acrylic Keychain Designed by Sydney, Reagan, & Riley of Eco-Aura.
Eco-Friendly & Custom Made With Hodge Podge. Designed by Grace, Jagger, & Blythe of Shells By The Shore.
Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut Plywood. Designed by Grace, Jagger, & Blythe of Shells By The Shore.
Eco-Friendly, Laser Engraved Plywood. Designed by Romy, Addy, & Braddock of Plant With A Purpose.
Eco-Friendly, Custom, Laser Engraved Plywood. Designed by Will of Custom Models.
Eco-Friendly, Custom, Laser Engraved Plywood. Designed by Will of Custom Models.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted Earrings. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted Earrings. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelets. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelet. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelet. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelet. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelets. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelets. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved, Hand-Crafted Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved, Hand-Crafted Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Linked Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Linked Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Cuff Bracelet. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Linked Necklace. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain & Beaded Cuff. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Created From Recycled Newspapers. Designed by Jamie Gaddie, Coleman, & Cohen of Decomposable Trash Bags. "The purpose of this product is to limit the number of trash bags that end up in the ocean every year and to limit the deaths they cause."
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Plywood Coaster. Created by Harding Academy iLab.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Cuff Bracelet. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.
Eco-Friendly Recycled Foam Shoe Inserts. Created by Brandon, Bert, & Griffin of Height Boosters. "We want people who struggle with height gain height and feel more confident."
Eco-Friendly Recycled Foam Shoe Inserts. Created by Brandon, Bert, & Griffin of Height Boosters. "We want people who struggle with height gain height and feel more confident."
Eco-Friendly Recycled Foam Shoe Inserts. Created by Brandon, Bert, & Griffin of Height Boosters. "We want people who struggle with height gain height and feel more confident."
Eco-Friendly, Compostable Stickers. Designed by Archer, Bantly, & Clara of ABC Stickers.
"Our goal is to spread awareness of how people need to be more aware with there choices in order to keep our earth healthy and restore it’s natural beauty."
Eco-Friendly, Compostable Stickers. Designed by Archer, Bantly, & Clara of ABC Stickers.
"Our goal is to spread awareness of how people need to be more aware with there choices in order to keep our earth healthy and restore it’s natural beauty."
Eco-Friendly, Compostable Stickers. Designed by Archer, Bantly, & Clara of ABC Stickers.
"Our goal is to spread awareness of how people need to be more aware with there choices in order to keep our earth healthy and restore it’s natural beauty."
Eco-Friendly, Mesh Stress Fidget. Created by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.
"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."
Eco-Friendly, Mesh Stress Fidget. Created by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.
"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."
Eco-Friendly, Mesh Stress Fidget. Created by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.
"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."
Eco-Friendly, Stress Ball. Created by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.
"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."
Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Laser Engraved Leather Pouch. Designed by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.
"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."
Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Laser Engraved Leather Pouch. Designed by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.
"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."
Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Laser Engraved Leather Pouch. Designed by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.
"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."
Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut Plywood Keychain. Created by Harding Academy iLab.
Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut Plywood Keychain. Created by Harding Academy iLab.
Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut Plywood Ornament. Created by Harding Academy iLab.
Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Laser Engraved Leather Pouch. Designed by Harding Academy iLab.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!