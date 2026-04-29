Keisha Sharpe c/o Harding Academy iLab

Offered by

Keisha Sharpe c/o Harding Academy iLab

About this shop

WELCOME TO HARDING ACADEMY’S iLAB “POP-UP” SHOP!

Sequoia “Bedazzled” Swim Cap item
Sequoia “Bedazzled” Swim Cap
$10

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Sequoia Bedazzled Swim Cap. Designed by Eliza, Cate, & Keaton of Bedazzled Swim Caps.

https://canva.link/5zsun38bsndg83v

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Tic Tac Toe: Swim Edition item
Tic Tac Toe: Swim Edition
$10

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Laser Cut Plywood. Designed by Eliza, Cate, & Keaton of Bedazzled Swim Caps.

https://canva.link/5zsun38bsndg83v

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"Pavia's" Football (1 Football) item
"Pavia's" Football (1 Football)
$20

Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, & Affordable Leather Footballs. Innovated by Elliott, Eli, & James of Pavia's Balls.

https://diegopavia6767.weebly.com/

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Pavia's Football Pump item
Pavia's Football Pump
$30

Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, & Affordable Football Pump. Innovated by Elliott, Eli, & James of Pavia's Balls.

https://diegopavia6767.weebly.com/

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“Kaiedr” Pearl Necklace (1 Necklace) item
“Kaiedr” Pearl Necklace (1 Necklace)
$10

Eco-Friendly Pearl Necklace. Innovated by Fielding, Andrew, & Katherine of Kaiedr Jewelry Company.

https://canva.link/bsvwe3b5n2ruc8n

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“Kaiedr” Heart-Shaped Jewelry Holder (Jewelry not included) item
“Kaiedr” Heart-Shaped Jewelry Holder (Jewelry not included)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Heart-Shaped, Laser Cut Jewelry Holder Designed by Fielding, Andrew, & Katherine of Kaiedr Jewelry Company.

https://canva.link/bsvwe3b5n2ruc8n

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“Eco-Aura” Lavender Slime item
“Eco-Aura” Lavender Slime
$5

Eco-Friendly Lavender Slime Created by Sydney, Reagan, & Riley of Eco-Aura.

https://eco-aura.square.site/

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“Eco-Aura” Keychain item
“Eco-Aura” Keychain
$5

Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut, Acrylic Keychain Designed by Sydney, Reagan, & Riley of Eco-Aura.

https://eco-aura.square.site/

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“Shells By The Shore” Sea Shell (1 Shell Randomly Selected) item
“Shells By The Shore” Sea Shell (1 Shell Randomly Selected)
$15

Eco-Friendly & Custom Made With Hodge Podge. Designed by Grace, Jagger, & Blythe of Shells By The Shore.

https://canva.link/y0uvuxchzmpxygm

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“Shells By The Shore” Sea Shell Stand (Shells Not Included) item
“Shells By The Shore” Sea Shell Stand (Shells Not Included)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut Plywood. Designed by Grace, Jagger, & Blythe of Shells By The Shore.

https://canva.link/y0uvuxchzmpxygm

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“Plant With A Purpose” Bookmark (1 Bookmark) item
“Plant With A Purpose” Bookmark (1 Bookmark)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Laser Engraved Plywood. Designed by Romy, Addy, & Braddock of Plant With A Purpose.

https://canva.link/stoalx6ul9fceqf

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“Custom Models” Single Engine Plane (One Plane with 2 Stars) item
“Custom Models” Single Engine Plane (One Plane with 2 Stars)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Custom, Laser Engraved Plywood. Designed by Will of Custom Models.

https://customtech2.weebly.com/

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“Custom Models” Single Engine Plane (One Plane with 1 Star) item
“Custom Models” Single Engine Plane (One Plane with 1 Star)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Custom, Laser Engraved Plywood. Designed by Will of Custom Models.

https://customtech2.weebly.com/

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Buddy Bands "Sunset" Earrings item
Buddy Bands "Sunset" Earrings
$10

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted Earrings. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".

https://buddyband.weebly.com/

https://canva.link/q2zj4errkzk25hu

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Buddy Bands "OG" Earrings item
Buddy Bands "OG" Earrings
$10

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted Earrings. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".

https://buddyband.weebly.com/

https://canva.link/q2zj4errkzk25hu

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Buddy Bands "OG" Bands (Set of 3) item
Buddy Bands "OG" Bands (Set of 3)
$25

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelets. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".

https://buddyband.weebly.com/

https://canva.link/q2zj4errkzk25hu

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Buddy Bands "Gummy Bear" Band (1 Band) item
Buddy Bands "Gummy Bear" Band (1 Band)
$10

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelet. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".

https://buddyband.weebly.com/

https://canva.link/q2zj4errkzk25hu

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Buddy Bands "Blooming Spring" Band (1 Band) item
Buddy Bands "Blooming Spring" Band (1 Band)
$10

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelet. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".

https://buddyband.weebly.com/

https://canva.link/q2zj4errkzk25hu

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Buddy Bands "Neon Burst" Band (1 Band) item
Buddy Bands "Neon Burst" Band (1 Band)
$10

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelet. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".

https://buddyband.weebly.com/

https://canva.link/q2zj4errkzk25hu

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Buddy Bands "Sunset" Bands (Set of 3) item
Buddy Bands "Sunset" Bands (Set of 3)
$25

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelets. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".

https://buddyband.weebly.com/

https://canva.link/q2zj4errkzk25hu

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Buddy Bands "Crystal" Bands (Set of 3) item
Buddy Bands "Crystal" Bands (Set of 3)
$25

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Bracelets. Designed by Riley, Nina, & Snow of Buddy Bands. "End Bullying One Bracelet At A Time".

https://buddyband.weebly.com/

https://canva.link/q2zj4errkzk25hu

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“My Therapist Eats Hay” Keychain item
“My Therapist Eats Hay” Keychain
$8

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved, Hand-Crafted Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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"My Therapist Eats Hay" Keychain item
"My Therapist Eats Hay" Keychain
$8

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved, Hand-Crafted Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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“Be Mine” Kandi Heart Keychain item
“Be Mine” Kandi Heart Keychain
$15

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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“Kandi” Heart Keychain item
“Kandi” Heart Keychain
$15

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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“Kandi” Heart Keychain item
“Kandi” Heart Keychain
$15

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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"Lucky Charm" Star Keychain item
"Lucky Charm" Star Keychain
$9

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Linked Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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"Lucky Charm" Star Keychain item
"Lucky Charm" Star Keychain
$9

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Linked Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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“Kandi” Heart Keychain item
“Kandi” Heart Keychain
$15

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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Cuff Bracelet item
Cuff Bracelet
$8

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Cuff Bracelet. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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"Call Me" Necklace item
"Call Me" Necklace
$12

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Linked Necklace. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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“XOXO” Kandi Heart Keychain & Cuff Set item
“XOXO” Kandi Heart Keychain & Cuff Set
$20

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Acrylic, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Keychain & Beaded Cuff. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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Decomposable Trash Bags (Set of 5) item
Decomposable Trash Bags (Set of 5)
$20

Created From Recycled Newspapers. Designed by Jamie Gaddie, Coleman, & Cohen of Decomposable Trash Bags. "The purpose of this product is to limit the number of trash bags that end up in the ocean every year and to limit the deaths they cause."

https://canva.link/uwjygvkt7lcljlm

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Harding Academy Coaster item
Harding Academy Coaster
$15

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Laser Engraved Plywood Coaster. Created by Harding Academy iLab.

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Cuff Bracelet (Pink & White) item
Cuff Bracelet (Pink & White)
$8

Eco-Friendly & Sustainable, Hand-Crafted, Beaded Cuff Bracelet. Designed by Atlas & Camille of Kid In A Kandi Shoppe.

https://kidinakandishoppe.weebly.com/

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Height Boosters (Pair of 1-inch Inserts) item
Height Boosters (Pair of 1-inch Inserts)
$10

Eco-Friendly Recycled Foam Shoe Inserts. Created by Brandon, Bert, & Griffin of Height Boosters. "We want people who struggle with height gain height and feel more confident."

https://canva.link/69frvmyapeynwpx

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Height Boosters (Pair of 2-inch Inserts) item
Height Boosters (Pair of 2-inch Inserts)
$15

Eco-Friendly Recycled Foam Shoe Inserts. Created by Brandon, Bert, & Griffin of Height Boosters. "We want people who struggle with height gain height and feel more confident."

https://canva.link/69frvmyapeynwpx

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Height Boosters (Pair of 3-inch Inserts) item
Height Boosters (Pair of 3-inch Inserts)
$20

Eco-Friendly Recycled Foam Shoe Inserts. Created by Brandon, Bert, & Griffin of Height Boosters. "We want people who struggle with height gain height and feel more confident."

https://canva.link/69frvmyapeynwpx

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12 Eco-Friendly Stickers (Small) item
12 Eco-Friendly Stickers (Small)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Compostable Stickers. Designed by Archer, Bantly, & Clara of ABC Stickers.

"Our goal is to spread awareness of how people need to be more aware with there choices in order to keep our earth healthy and restore it’s natural beauty."

https://canva.link/u4oxgvt3fdy0v14

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8 Eco-Friendly Stickers (Medium) item
8 Eco-Friendly Stickers (Medium)
$20

Eco-Friendly, Compostable Stickers. Designed by Archer, Bantly, & Clara of ABC Stickers.

"Our goal is to spread awareness of how people need to be more aware with there choices in order to keep our earth healthy and restore it’s natural beauty."

https://canva.link/u4oxgvt3fdy0v14

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4 Eco-Friendly Stickers (Large) item
4 Eco-Friendly Stickers (Large)
$25

Eco-Friendly, Compostable Stickers. Designed by Archer, Bantly, & Clara of ABC Stickers.

"Our goal is to spread awareness of how people need to be more aware with there choices in order to keep our earth healthy and restore it’s natural beauty."

https://canva.link/u4oxgvt3fdy0v14

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“BENIDOH” Marble Mesh Fidget (Purple) item
“BENIDOH” Marble Mesh Fidget (Purple)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Mesh Stress Fidget. Created by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.

"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."

https://benidoh.weebly.com/

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“BENIDOH” Marble Mesh Fidget (Blue & White) item
“BENIDOH” Marble Mesh Fidget (Blue & White)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Mesh Stress Fidget. Created by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.

"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."

https://benidoh.weebly.com/

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“BENIDOH” Marble Mesh Fidget (Orange Plaid) item
“BENIDOH” Marble Mesh Fidget (Orange Plaid)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Mesh Stress Fidget. Created by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.

"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."

https://benidoh.weebly.com/

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“BENIDOH” Stress Ball item
“BENIDOH” Stress Ball
$10

Eco-Friendly, Stress Ball. Created by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.

"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."

https://benidoh.weebly.com/

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Harding Academy Leather Pouch (Coffee) item
Harding Academy Leather Pouch (Coffee)
$15

Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Laser Engraved Leather Pouch. Designed by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.

"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."

https://benidoh.weebly.com/

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Harding Academy Leather Pouch (Caramel) item
Harding Academy Leather Pouch (Caramel)
$15

Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Laser Engraved Leather Pouch. Designed by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.

"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."

https://benidoh.weebly.com/

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Harding Academy Leather Pouch (Taupe) item
Harding Academy Leather Pouch (Taupe)
$15

Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Laser Engraved Leather Pouch. Designed by Zoe, Sumner, & Ben of BENIDOH.

"Feel the Joy of the Planet With Every Fidget."

https://benidoh.weebly.com/

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Harding Academy Keychain (Gold Chain) item
Harding Academy Keychain (Gold Chain)
$5

Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut Plywood Keychain. Created by Harding Academy iLab.

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Harding Academy Keychain (Silver Chain) item
Harding Academy Keychain (Silver Chain)
$5

Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut Plywood Keychain. Created by Harding Academy iLab.

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Harding Academy Ornament (1 Ornament) item
Harding Academy Ornament (1 Ornament)
$10

Eco-Friendly, Laser Cut Plywood Ornament. Created by Harding Academy iLab.

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Harding Academy Leather Pouch (Ivory) item
Harding Academy Leather Pouch (Ivory)
$5

Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Laser Engraved Leather Pouch. Designed by Harding Academy iLab.

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