Welcome to L’Héritage Society

he House of Heritage Our highest tier is for patrons, leaders, and tastemakers. As part of Maison d’Héritage, you are the legacy. Includes all Vizyonè perks, plus: Quarterly Tap Tap Tours with behind-the-scenes cultural immersion Invitations to exclusive Cigar & Rhum Night events 2 VIP PAM Tickets + backstage lounge access Recognition on our public Patron Wall Annual invite to our Legacy Dinner

