Welcome to L’Héritage Society

Welcome to the Yard
Step into the Lakou — the heartbeat of Haitian communal life. As a Lakou Member, you’re part of the foundation.
Includes:
Monthly digital newsletter
Early access to RSVP for public events
Behind-the-scenes content from our signature festivals and productions
Kòmanseur
$25
Renews monthly
The Initiators
Kòmanseurs are culture builders — those who help shape and share the experience.
Includes all Lakou perks, plus:
1 free Konpa dance class per month
VIP line access at Sounds of Little Haiti
10% off all L’Héritage Rhum tastings and products
Official digital Society Member badge
Vizyonè
$60
Renews monthly
The Visionaries
You see the vision and invest in its evolution. Vizyonè members receive elevated, immersive access.
Includes all Kòmanseur perks, plus:
Free access to exclusive Heritage Rhum Tastings (quarterly)
Invitations to private film screenings, listening parties, and artist talks
1 VIP ticket to PAMM Festival
Annual Haitian Heritage Gift Box featuring curated cultural goods
Maison d’Héritage
$125
Renews monthly
he House of Heritage
Our highest tier is for patrons, leaders, and tastemakers. As part of Maison d’Héritage, you are the legacy.
Includes all Vizyonè perks, plus:
Quarterly Tap Tap Tours with behind-the-scenes cultural immersion
Invitations to exclusive Cigar & Rhum Night events
2 VIP PAM Tickets + backstage lounge access
Recognition on our public Patron Wall
Annual invite to our Legacy Dinner
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!