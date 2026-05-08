Welcome to Living Legends Society Become a Member

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Support The Living Legends Society Inc. (LLS), a Bronx-based 501(c)(3) building community through music, arts, and sports. Your membership helps fund youth programs, community events like The Pull Back, and new initiatives including reentry support and financial literacy. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Renews monthly
Help us create positive opportunities for Bronx youth through music, arts, and sports. Your support helps cover program supplies, mentorship activities, and community events. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Renews monthly
Become a sponsor-level member supporting LLS programs and community impact in Hunts Point and the Bronx. Funds help cover event operations, outreach, and year-round programming. We’ll follow up with sponsor members about collaboration opportunities. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Valid until June 18, 2027
One annual membership to support LLS programs and events all year. Best for supporters who prefer one payment instead of monthly billing. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Valid until June 18, 2027
Annual sponsor membership for businesses and major supporters. Supports year-round programming, events, and growth. Includes sponsor follow-up for collaboration opportunities. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
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