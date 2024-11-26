Welcome to Quaint Acres Animal Sanctuary’s Online Silent Auction!

Enliven Facial (55-minute): This is a deep cleansing facial using high performance ingredients for maximum effectiveness and balance-customized for all skin types. A truly organic experience. You will see results immediately. Includes massage of the décolleté, neck & shoulders.
10 Yoga Class Passes from Temecula Yoga Collective
$70
Enjoy 10 yoga classes of your choice with highly experienced yoga instructors at Temecula Yoga Collective.
Pommes D’Amour by Flairee Fragrance (50 ml)
$50
ORCHARD BLOSSOM | CARAMEL SUGAR
An ode to endless summers, sweetness-coated fruits, and ‘I caught you staring from across the room’ love stories. Pommes D’Amour is an olfactory polaroid immortalizing the transition of wild unforgettable summers into nostalgic romantic autumns, featuring a fruity bouquet of orchard blossoms and the sweet powdery warmth of caramel.
An alternative to traditional perfumery — Flairee Fragrances are organically sourced with all-natural ingredients from the most reputable suppliers.
$25 Gift Certificate to Old Town Nutrition, Temecula
$10
At Old Town Nutrition, every ingredient is chosen with care, ensuring our products not only nourish the body but also contribute to the vitality of our community. Whether you're stopping by for a quick bite, joining a wellness challenge, or seeking advice on your health journey, we're here to empower you every step of the way.
Gift Basket from Lost Ranch Winery
$100
Featuring a bottle of 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Barbera, and 2020 Rosa y Blanca, Lost Ranch Bag and a vintage basket.
Lost Ranch grows and sources grapes from organic and regeneratively farmed vineyards. Jasmine and Joseph Wiens created Lost Ranch in 2020, with the dream of making low intervention wines and opening a working ranch focused on regenerative farming principles. Their no-till farming and native cover crops ensure a healthy environment, rich with biodiversity.
Gift Basket from Mer Marche
$120
Our complete Rituals Gift Set for the most beautiful body glow. Adorned with dry flowers and crinkle paper. Bonus: Our top selling La Terre Soy Candle.
Included:
MerMarché Glow Oil
Awaken your skin naturally with this deeply hydrating formula. Packed with fatty acids to restore your skin to it's optimal glow. 4 oz.
MerMarché Glow Scrub
Exfoliate your skin gently with this safe and effective plant-based scrub that reveals smooth, toned, glowing skin 2 oz.
MerMarché Renew Cream
Regain youthful hands with this antioxidant-rich formula that deeply hydrates while leaving your hands silky and smooth. 2 oz.
MerMarché Agate Gua Sha
Made of natural grey agate stone; this ancient tool is ideal for facial massage and sculpting. Benefits include: promotes blood circulations, improves fine lines and wrinkles, promotes lymphatic drainage, and relieves tension from muscles. Gua Sha is also known for the rebalance of skin tone and improving texture.
Bamboo Spa Headband
The perfect addition to protect your hair during your skin care rituals. We especially recommend it when using the Glow Scrub. Made with 100% Organic Bamboo Cotton
Plant Based Body Brush
This ancient ritual is ideal for exfoliating the body while improving circulation. Ideal before shower or bath and before moisturizing. Made consciously with Beechwood and Sisal bristles.
All of our products are formulated with the highest quality natural ingredients .
● Plant-based ● No Added Phthalates ● No Added Parabens
The La Terre Soy Candle
Where land + sea meet and the shore is created: la terre - cypress, driftwood, patchouli, birch.
Our go-to scent during the Fall + Winter months.
La Terre candles are made with an exclusive blend of soy wax and natural cotton wicks for a clean burn. They're produced from concept to final execution and delivery with consciousness for the environment with zero waste being the goal always! Made by MOCO Candles in Indiana for MerMarché
8 oz
TOTAL VALUE: $272
Earrings by De Roma
$15
Taking inspiration from Frida Kahlo and the flowers picked by my little cousin on Quaint Acres Sanctuary, these handmade wire earrings are great for everyday wear or special occasions. Measuring at 2 inches, these flowers accentuate any face.
3-Day Stay in Palm Springs Vacation Home
$400
Auction Item: Two-Night Stay at a Stunning Palm Springs Retreat
Escape to sunny Palm Springs with this exclusive two-night getaway at a beautiful, centrally located home!
🌟 Details:
• Accommodations: 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, comfortably hosting up to 6 guests.
• Outdoor Amenities: Enjoy a private swimming pool, relaxing hot tub, and a cozy fire pit perfect for stargazing or late-night conversations.
• Nature Access: Step through a private gate for direct access to a nearby park, ideal for morning walks or outdoor fun.
• Location: Conveniently located in the heart of Palm Springs, with easy access to local attractions, dining, and shopping.
Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, this home provides the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. Bid now for your chance to experience all that Palm Springs has to offer while supporting a great cause!
Dates subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
$50 gift certificate to Margarita's Cocina y Cantina
$20
Taste of Mexico Gift Package!
Get ready for a fiesta with this incredible auction item! Bid on a $50 gift certificate to Margarita's Cocina y Cantina in Temecula, CA, where you can savor authentic home-cooked Mexican dishes that will transport your taste buds south of the border.
But that's not all! This package also includes a bottle of tequila, margarita mix, and festive margarita glasses-all beautifully presented in a gift basket generously donated by Solsara Boutique located in Wildomar.
Don't miss out on this perfect way to enjoy a delicious meal and create your own margarita experience at home. It's a fun night in or a special dinner out, all in one amazing package!
Kompoocha Starter Pack!
$30
Includes everything you need to start your Kompoocha journey! A variety four pack of our cans, A large growler plus a fill, small growler plus a fill, and a Kompoocha magnet! Retails for $70
Exclusive Manicure Experience with Nova Nails
$50
Enjoy an Exclusive Experience with Nova Nails!
Bid on this luxurious service valued at $125, generously donated by the talented Pricilla of Nova Nails! Known for her expertise in Russian Manicures, Pricilla utilizes high-quality Japanese gels to create stunning, long-lasting results that will elevate your nail game to new heights.
As a precision nail artist, Pricilla has built an exclusive clientele and is recognized for her attention to detail and artistry. With her training background, she not only delivers exceptional manicures but also shares her skills with aspiring nail technicians, further underlining her passion for perfection.
Located in the charming Old Town Temecula, Pricilla's studio is a sought-after spot-often with a waitlist to secure an appointment. This is a rare opportunity to experience her exceptional services and indulge in the luxury you deserve.
Don't miss your chance to bid on this exclusive experience and treat yourself to the artistry of Nova Nails!
Private Tour & Brunch at Quaint Acres Animal Sanctuary
$250
Enjoy a private tour for a family of two adults and up to three children. You will be guided along Quaint Acres Animal Sanctuary's 8-acre grounds, meet the animals, pick fresh eucalyptus, and enjoy a brunch featuring eggs sourced from our very own rescue chickens.
Gourmet Grocery Bundle
$45
Includes: Jovial Grain-Free Cassava Spaghetti, Revival Einkorn Toasted Sesame Honey snack crackers, Absolutely! Gluten free/Grain free flatbread,
Bauli Il Panetone Di Milano Oven baked cake, Capacity non-alcoholic beer, Olivedipity white cranberry balsamic vinegar, Wineforest Porcini Polenta, and Tea with Tae assorted teas, $25 Eat Gift Certificate. Valued at $145!
Old Oak Sourdough Gift Certificate
$7
Certificate can be redeemed for one classic Organic Artisan Loaf. Log fermented and made with fresh milled flour from California grown grain.
