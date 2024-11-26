Welcome to Quaint Acres Animal Sanctuary’s Online Silent Auction!

Our complete Rituals Gift Set for the most beautiful body glow. Adorned with dry flowers and crinkle paper. Bonus: Our top selling La Terre Soy Candle. Included: MerMarché Glow Oil Awaken your skin naturally with this deeply hydrating formula. Packed with fatty acids to restore your skin to it's optimal glow. 4 oz. MerMarché Glow Scrub Exfoliate your skin gently with this safe and effective plant-based scrub that reveals smooth, toned, glowing skin 2 oz. MerMarché Renew Cream Regain youthful hands with this antioxidant-rich formula that deeply hydrates while leaving your hands silky and smooth. 2 oz. MerMarché Agate Gua Sha Made of natural grey agate stone; this ancient tool is ideal for facial massage and sculpting. Benefits include: promotes blood circulations, improves fine lines and wrinkles, promotes lymphatic drainage, and relieves tension from muscles. Gua Sha is also known for the rebalance of skin tone and improving texture. Bamboo Spa Headband The perfect addition to protect your hair during your skin care rituals. We especially recommend it when using the Glow Scrub. Made with 100% Organic Bamboo Cotton Plant Based Body Brush This ancient ritual is ideal for exfoliating the body while improving circulation. Ideal before shower or bath and before moisturizing. Made consciously with Beechwood and Sisal bristles. All of our products are formulated with the highest quality natural ingredients . ● Plant-based ● No Added Phthalates ● No Added Parabens The La Terre Soy Candle Where land + sea meet and the shore is created: la terre - cypress, driftwood, patchouli, birch. Our go-to scent during the Fall + Winter months. La Terre candles are made with an exclusive blend of soy wax and natural cotton wicks for a clean burn. They're produced from concept to final execution and delivery with consciousness for the environment with zero waste being the goal always! Made by MOCO Candles in Indiana for MerMarché 8 oz TOTAL VALUE: $272

