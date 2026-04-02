Spring Fundraiser 2026

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Beautiful custom Keiki Kau Kau x Mānoa School Bag Charm that is green on one side and ivory on the other!
Youth sized Mānoa School Hats! *Please note that the underbill will be yellow.
Adult Mānoa School Hats in a relaxed new “Dad Hat” style, with athletic material, a snapback closure, and an aloha shaka 🤙!
The 2-in-1 Essential for Festival of Music and all Summer: Our exclusive Foldable Tote transforms into a Picnic Mat.
Dimensions of mat are: 150cm x 200cm (4ft, 11in x 6ft, 6.74 in); Black background with green and yellow flowers
Hawaiian Paradise Candies' Guava Butter
No high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, or preservatives
7.5 oz (213 g) Jar
Rainbow Blossom is a unique, signature multi-floral honey, winner of a Best of Show Prize from the Big Island Beekeepers Association. Flavor/color profile: Rich amber with Hawaiian tropical flavor; ideal for gifts
9 oz pouch
A special honey from Hawaii's macadamia nut tree farms, it's stronger tasting and reminiscent of brown sugar or molasses; perfect for decadent recipes. Flavor/color profile: Thick and dark with bold, rich flavor; perfect for desserts
9 oz pouch
Our custom, limited quantity available, Mānoa School Bombucha!
This special bag is made from a matted Polypropylene woven fabric that is tear-resistant, durable, lightweight, wipeable, and easy to transport! It carries EVERYTHING!
The size is comparable to the large IKEA reusable bag.
Dimensions: 21x14x13
The last of our inventory! Set of 2 Crocs Charms
35" length, dual side printed, buckle + safety buckle. Manoa School APT limited edition exclusive item.
$
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