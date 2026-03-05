Welcome To The Fabulous HCH Foundation Gala (2026)

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About this event
A little luck goes a long way. This level helps support essential needs and keeps care close to home when it matters most.
INCLUDES 2 TICKETS TO THE GALA, PLUS A BUSINESS LISTING AD IN THE ANNUAL HCH MAGAZINE.
Together, your support creates a winning hand for healing. This level helps ensure patients receive compassionate care without having to gamble on outcomes.
INCLUDES 4 TICKETS TO THE GALA, BUSINESS LOGO FEATURE IN THE VENT PROGRAM, RECOGNITION IN SOCIAL MEDIA, PLUS A 1/8 PAGE AD IN THE ANNUAL HCH MAGAZINE.
You’re going all in for our community showing how much our critical access means.
INCLUDES 4 TICKETS TO THE GALA, BUSINESS LOGO FEATURE IN THE VENT PROGRAM, RECOGNITION IN SOCIAL MEDIA, PLUS A ¼ PAGE AD IN THE ANNUAL HCH MAGAZINE.
This level raises the stakes in the best way possible- making bold impact for patients and families receiving care.
INCLUDES 6 TICKETS TO THE GALA, BUSINESS LOGO FEATURE IN THE EVENT PROGRAM, RECOGNITION IN SOCIAL MEDIA, PLUS A 1/2 PAGE AD IN THE ANNUAL HCH MAGAZINE
-Sponsor will receive a themed Holton Community Hospital Foundation t-shirt.
Because of you, the odds change. This level plays a critical role in ensuring families don’t have to gamble on access to care, support, or hope.
INCLUDES 8 TICKETS TO THE GALA (1 FULL RESERVED TABLE), BUSINESS LOGO FEATURE IN THE EVENT PROGRAM, RECOGNITION IN SOCIAL MEDIA, PLUS A FULL PAGE AD IN THE ANNUAL HCH MAGAZINE
-Sponsor will receive a themed Holton Community Hospital Foundation t-shirt.
-In addition, “Change the Odds” sponsors will also get two tickets added into the Hidden Ace Raffle. The Hidden Ace Raffle, if name is drawn, allows winner to pull any item of choice out of the silent auction before bidding closes. Winner must be present to collect item.
When generosity hits the jackpot, our entire community wins. This premier sponsorship provides maximum impact and visibility throughout the event.
INCLUDES 16 TICKETS TO THE GALA (2 FULL RESERVED TABLES), BUSINESS LOGO FEATURE IN THE EVENT PROGRAM, RECOGNITION IN SOCIAL MEDIA, PLUS A FULL PAGE PREMIUM AD IN THE ANNUAL HCH MAGAZINE (ONLY 3 SLOTS AVAILABLE).
-Sponsor will receive a themed Holton Community Hospital Foundation t-shirt.
-In addition, “The Lucky 7’s” sponsor and guests will be invited to a High Roller Happy Hour. This Happy Hour will consist of a 30-minute private cocktail hour prior to the event with 2 free drink tickets per guest (16 tickets provided within sponsorship) and appetizers. During the Happy Hour, the sponsor may participate with first grab in the wine and bourbon pull!
-Sponsors will also get 7 tickets added into the Hidden Ace Raffle. The Hidden Ace Raffle, if name is drawn, allows winner to pull any items of choice out of the silent auction before bidding closes. Winner must be present to collect item.
Click this option to purchase a single ticket. Unlimited purchase available.
Click this option to purchase 2 tickets and receive a discount. Unlimited purchase available.
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