Welcome to the Hybrid Living Lab Shop 🌿🛍️

Bring the power of living soil into your own home.





The Living Soil Worm Bin is a complete 3-piece composting bin (bin, tray, and lid) designed to turn everyday food scraps into nutrient-rich soil. Inside this mini ecosystem, red wigglers transform fruit and vegetable scraps into rich, natural compost — a simple, hands-on way to reduce waste while supporting healthier plants and a healthier planet.





Perfect for families, gardeners, and eco-curious households, this bin makes composting approachable, clean, and surprisingly fascinating. Watch nature recycle in real time.





All proceeds directly support our Compost Village education program and supplies at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, helping us teach soil health, waste reduction, and environmental stewardship throughout our community.





Feed the worms. Feed the soil. Feed the future. 🌱