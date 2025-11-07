Welcome to the LMTD Collective!

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 9, 2027
LMTD Collective -Founders Club. Thank you for your commitment to Making THE Difference!
Renews monthly
LMTD Collective Founders Club and Inner circle! Thank you for standing with us and impacting families displaced by war.
Renews monthly
Thank you for joining our community and being a committed insider! We are building leaders and emerging entrepreneurs in refugee settlements in Kenya and other underserved communities in Africa.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!