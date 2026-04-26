Welcome to the Silly Seussical Silent Auction!

The Ultimate Pour for Your Inner Sommelier

Elevate your next gathering from a simple "get-together" to an unforgettable curated experience. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, hosting a team-builder, or just looking for a sophisticated night out with friends, this private wine-tasting class at Total Wine & More offers a journey through the world’s finest vineyards without ever leaving the city.

In a private classroom setting, you and 19 guests will be treated to a guided exploration of exceptional wines. This isn't just a tasting—it’s a sensory education led by a wine expert who will share the stories, regions, and tasting notes behind every glass.

Your Package Includes:

Private Wine Class for 20: Exclusive use of the Total Wine & More classroom for you and your closest friends or colleagues.

Expert Instruction: A dedicated wine professional to guide your group through the nuances of each pour.

Themed Tasting Selections: Choose from popular themes like "California Dreaming," "A Tour of Italy," or "Sparkling Secrets" to suit your group’s palate.

Curated Pairings: A selection of artisan cheeses and crackers designed to perfectly complement the flavor profiles of the wines featured.

Why Bid?

This is the perfect opportunity to host a high-end social event with zero stress. Total Wine & More handles all the setup, the education, and the cleanup—all you have to do is invite your guest list and prepare to toast! It’s an ideal package for birthdays, office rewards, or neighborhood social clubs.

Valued at $600, this experience offers a rare blend of education and entertainment. Bid now to secure a night of world-class flavors and great company!