Impact Youth Theatre

Hosted by

Impact Youth Theatre

About this event

Sales closed

Welcome to the Silly Seussical Silent Auction!

SeaWorld Fun Pass: 4 Tickets & Parking Included item
SeaWorld Fun Pass: 4 Tickets & Parking Included item
SeaWorld Fun Pass: 4 Tickets & Parking Included
$225

Starting bid

Dive into adventure with four tickets to the world’s largest marine life theme park! From the rush of the Wave Breaker coaster to the awe of the Discovery Point dolphins, there is something for every age.

  • Includes: 4 Single-Day Admissions.
  • Bonus: 1 General Parking Pass included.
  • Perfect For: Families, friends, or a double-date day out!
  • Value: $450
Ultimate Dolphin Encounter for Four + Gift Set item
Ultimate Dolphin Encounter for Four + Gift Set item
Ultimate Dolphin Encounter for Four + Gift Set
$240

Starting bid

Experience the magic of the deep! This exclusive auction item includes:

  • 4 Interactive Dolphin Encounters: Get in the water and interact with dolphins alongside professional animal care specialists.
  • SeaWorld Souvenir Pack: A themed drawstring bag featuring high-quality Orca and Sea Turtle plushies. Treat your family to an unforgettable day of wonder and conservation at SeaWorld San Antonio!
  • Total Value: $476
Sip & Socialize: A Private Tasting Tour for 20 item
Sip & Socialize: A Private Tasting Tour for 20 item
Sip & Socialize: A Private Tasting Tour for 20
$200

Starting bid

The Ultimate Pour for Your Inner Sommelier

Elevate your next gathering from a simple "get-together" to an unforgettable curated experience. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, hosting a team-builder, or just looking for a sophisticated night out with friends, this private wine-tasting class at Total Wine & More offers a journey through the world’s finest vineyards without ever leaving the city.

In a private classroom setting, you and 19 guests will be treated to a guided exploration of exceptional wines. This isn't just a tasting—it’s a sensory education led by a wine expert who will share the stories, regions, and tasting notes behind every glass.

Your Package Includes:

  • Private Wine Class for 20: Exclusive use of the Total Wine & More classroom for you and your closest friends or colleagues.
  • Expert Instruction: A dedicated wine professional to guide your group through the nuances of each pour.
  • Themed Tasting Selections: Choose from popular themes like "California Dreaming," "A Tour of Italy," or "Sparkling Secrets" to suit your group’s palate.
  • Curated Pairings: A selection of artisan cheeses and crackers designed to perfectly complement the flavor profiles of the wines featured.

Why Bid?

This is the perfect opportunity to host a high-end social event with zero stress. Total Wine & More handles all the setup, the education, and the cleanup—all you have to do is invite your guest list and prepare to toast! It’s an ideal package for birthdays, office rewards, or neighborhood social clubs.

Valued at $600, this experience offers a rare blend of education and entertainment. Bid now to secure a night of world-class flavors and great company!

Capturing Your Glow: A Fine Art Portrait Experience item
Capturing Your Glow: A Fine Art Portrait Experience item
Capturing Your Glow: A Fine Art Portrait Experience
$165

Starting bid

The Gold Standard of Portraiture

Step into the spotlight and let your inner beauty shine with this luxury portrait experience from Frog Prince Photography. This isn't just a quick photoshoot; it is a full-service boutique experience designed to make you feel like royalty from the moment you arrive.

Whether you are looking to update your professional headshots, celebrate a milestone, or create a stunning piece of "Triple Threat" promotional material for your portfolio, Frog Prince Photography specializes in capturing the essence of their subjects with elegance and artistic flair.

Your Package Includes:

  • Hair and Makeup: Begin your session with a luxury makeover. A stylist will work with you to create a camera-ready look that enhances your best features and boosts your confidence.
  • The Sitting Fee: A dedicated, guided photoshoot session with a Fine Art photographer. You’ll receive posing coaching to ensure you look natural, poised, and powerful in every frame.
  • 1-11x14 Fine Art Print: Your favorite image from the session will be edited and produced as a stunning 11x14 fine art print—a museum-quality keepsake perfect for display in your home or studio.

Why Bid?

In an age of digital snapshots, there is nothing quite like a high-end, tangible piece of art that captures a moment in time. This package is perfect for the performer needing a "stage-ready" look, a graduating senior, or anyone who deserves a day of pampering and a lifetime of memories.

Valued at $420, this experience offers the rare combination of professional styling and world-class photography. Bid now to treat yourself—or someone you love—to the ultimate portrait transformation!

Hill Country Aim & Appetite: The Joshua Creek Experience item
Hill Country Aim & Appetite: The Joshua Creek Experience item
Hill Country Aim & Appetite: The Joshua Creek Experience
$150

Starting bid

A Premier Sporting Retreat

Escape to the heart of the Texas Hill Country for an afternoon of precision and world-class hospitality. Located just a short drive from San Antonio, Joshua Creek Ranch is a renowned destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a stunning backdrop of limestone bluffs and crystal-clear creeks.

Whether you’re a seasoned marksman or looking to try something new with friends, this package provides the perfect blend of sport and relaxation on one of the finest sporting clay courses in the country.

Your Package Includes:

  • Sporting Clays for Four: Enjoy a full round of 100 targets. Often described as "golf with a shotgun," this course features diverse stations designed to simulate the flight patterns of game birds, offering a fun challenge for all skill levels.
  • Gourmet Lunch for Four: After your round, head to the lodge to enjoy a delicious, chef-prepared lunch. Known for its upscale rustic fare, the dining experience at Joshua Creek is the perfect way to refuel and swap stories from the course.
  • Access to the Ranch: Take in the scenic beauty and prestigious atmosphere of a member-favorite Texas sporting ranch.

Why Bid?

This is the ultimate "guys' trip," "girls' day out," or unique family adventure. It’s an opportunity to experience the high-end amenities of a private ranch while enjoying the fresh air and excitement of the Hill Country. For the outdoor lover, this is a chance to sharpen your skills at a destination that consistently ranks among the best in the nation.

Valued at $372, this package is a bullseye for anyone looking for a memorable Texas afternoon. Bid now to secure your spot on the range!

A Year of Blooms: San Antonio Botanical Garden Membership item
A Year of Blooms: San Antonio Botanical Garden Membership item
A Year of Blooms: San Antonio Botanical Garden Membership
$50

Starting bid

Your 38-Acre Urban Oasis

Step away from the hustle and bustle and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the San Antonio Botanical Garden. With this "Friend Level" membership, you aren’t just getting a pass to the park; you’re securing a year-long passport to tranquility, inspiration, and outdoor adventure right here in the heart of the city.

From the futuristic glass pyramids of the Lucile Halsell Conservatory to the sprawling Family Adventure Garden, there is always something new to discover. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful morning stroll, a vibrant spot for family photos, or a unique date night destination, the Garden is your sanctuary for all seasons.

Your "Friend Level" Membership Includes:

  • Unlimited General Admission: Free entry for one full year for two named adults and all children or grandchildren under age 18.
  • Early Access: Be the first to see seasonal exhibits and floral displays with "Members Only" preview hours.
  • Discounts on Discovery: Receive special member pricing on educational classes, workshops (like gardening and culinary arts), and unique gift shop finds.
  • Reciprocal Admissions: Enjoy free or discounted entry to over 345 botanical gardens and arboretums across North America—perfect for your next road trip!
  • Members-Only Events: Invitations to exclusive exhibition openings and social mixers.

Why Bid?

This is the perfect package for the local family, the nature lover, or the backyard gardener looking for fresh inspiration for their own landscape. A membership pays for itself in just a few visits and provides a year’s worth of "staycation" memories. Plus, you’ll be supporting one of San Antonio’s most cherished cultural and environmental landmarks.

Valued at $150, this membership is the gift that keeps on blooming. Bid now to make the Garden your second home!

Deep Sea Discovery: San Antonio Aquarium Family Adventure item
Deep Sea Discovery: San Antonio Aquarium Family Adventure item
Deep Sea Discovery: San Antonio Aquarium Family Adventure
$50

Starting bid

An Underwater Journey Awaits

Dive into a world of wonder and get up close with some of the planet’s most fascinating creatures! The San Antonio Aquarium offers an immersive, hands-on experience that goes far beyond a traditional museum. From the colorful scales of tropical fish to the gentle glide of stingrays, this is a destination designed to spark curiosity and create lasting memories for explorers of all ages.

Located right here in the heart of the city, the aquarium is a vibrant escape where you can feed exotic birds, touch a shark, and marvel at the glowing world of jellyfish. It is the perfect weekend destination for a family outing or a unique educational field trip.

Your Package Includes:

  • Five One-Day Admission Passes: Full access to all exhibits, including the rainforest, bird aviaries, and marine habitats.
  • Hands-On Encounters: Enjoy the interactive nature of the aquarium, where guests are encouraged to engage with animal ambassadors.
  • All-Ages Fun: From the play areas to the mesmerizing walk-through exhibits, there is something to captivate everyone from toddlers to grandparents.

Why Bid?

This package is a "must-have" for local families looking for an exciting way to spend a day together. With five tickets included, it’s perfectly sized for a full family or a fun-filled playdate with friends. Forget the screen time—give the gift of a real-world adventure where the wonders of the ocean and the rainforest are just an arm's length away.

Valued at $125, this is a fantastic opportunity to secure a full day of entertainment at an incredible value. Bid now to start your family's underwater expedition!

A Taste of Tradition: Gourmet Dining at China Inn item
A Taste of Tradition: Gourmet Dining at China Inn item
A Taste of Tradition: Gourmet Dining at China Inn
$40

Starting bid

An Authentic San Antonio Favorite

Treat yourself to a culinary journey with a $100 gift card to China Inn, a beloved staple of the San Antonio dining scene. Known for its warm hospitality and masterfully prepared dishes, China Inn offers a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere perfect for a family feast, a celebratory dinner, or a relaxed date night.

From perfectly seasoned classics to bold, signature specialties, every meal is crafted with the freshest ingredients and a commitment to authentic flavors that have made this restaurant a local "must-visit" for years.

Your Package Includes:

  • $100 Gift Card: Valid for use on China Inn’s extensive menu of traditional and contemporary Chinese cuisine.
  • Versatile Dining: Use it for a grand multi-course sit-down dinner or multiple visits for your favorite weekday lunch specials.
  • Full Menu Access: Enjoy everything from their famous appetizers and handmade dumplings to savory poultry, beef, and seafood entrées.

Why Bid?

A gift card to a local favorite is the most versatile item in any silent auction. Whether you are a longtime fan of China Inn’s legendary service or looking to discover your new favorite neighborhood spot, this $100 credit allows you to explore the menu to your heart’s content. It’s the perfect excuse to skip the cooking and enjoy a high-quality meal that everyone in the family will love.

Reset & Rejuvenate: The Oak Haven Escape item
Reset & Rejuvenate: The Oak Haven Escape item
Reset & Rejuvenate: The Oak Haven Escape
$40

Starting bid

The Ultimate Gift of Self-Care

In the midst of a busy life, your body deserves a moment of pure restoration. Escape to Oak Haven Massage, a sanctuary known for its expert therapists and therapeutic approach to wellness. This isn't just a basic spa visit; it’s a targeted session designed to melt away tension, improve circulation, and restore your natural balance.

Whether you’ve been training hard at volleyball, rehearsing for your next big performance, or simply need a break from the daily grind, Oak Haven provides a professional, tranquil environment where your physical well-being is the top priority.

Your Package Includes:

  • 50-Minute Custom Massage: A personalized session tailored to your specific needs. Whether you require deep tissue work to release stubborn knots or a gentle Swedish-style massage for total relaxation, your therapist will customize the pressure and technique just for you.
  • Professional Expertise: Access to highly trained therapists who specialize in anatomy and therapeutic relief.
  • A Tranquil Environment: Enjoy the calming atmosphere of Oak Haven’s beautifully appointed San Antonio studios.

Why Bid?

Wellness is the one thing we all need but rarely prioritize for ourselves. This package is the perfect excuse to finally schedule that "me time" you’ve been putting off. It’s a thoughtful gift for a loved one, a hardworking friend, or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Valued at $99, this session is your ticket to a more relaxed, pain-free version of you. Bid now and start your journey toward total relaxation!

Pickleball & Provisions: The Ultimate Social Play item
Pickleball & Provisions: The Ultimate Social Play item
Pickleball & Provisions: The Ultimate Social Play
$35

Starting bid

The Hottest Game in Town

Get ready for a high-energy experience at Chicken N Pickle, San Antonio’s premier destination for food, friends, and the fastest-growing sport in America! Whether you’re a seasoned "pro" or a complete beginner, this package offers the perfect combination of friendly competition and delicious comfort food in a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere.

It’s not just about the game—it’s about the memories made on the court and the snacks shared afterward. Grab your crew and get ready to serve up some fun!

Your Package Includes:

  • 60 Minutes of Court Time: Your choice of a professional-grade pickleball court for an hour of fast-paced play.
  • Full Gear Rentals: No equipment? No problem! This includes paddle and ball rentals for your entire group, so you can just show up and play.
  • Two Free Appetizers: Reward your hustle on the court with two of Chicken N Pickle’s signature appetizers. From their famous wings to savory shareables, it’s the perfect way to refuel.

Why Bid?

Pickleball is the ultimate social sport—easy to learn, fun to play, and accessible for all ages. This package is an ideal choice for a double date, a family afternoon, or a fun outing with coworkers. Since Chicken N Pickle is known for its great vibes and local San Antonio flair, you’re bidding on a guaranteed good time.

Valued at $85, this "ready-to-play" bundle takes care of everything from the equipment to the snacks. Bid now to claim your court and start the competition!

Retro Rolls & Family Goals: The Rollercade Experience item
Retro Rolls & Family Goals: The Rollercade Experience item
Retro Rolls & Family Goals: The Rollercade Experience
$25

Starting bid

A San Antonio Tradition Since 1959

Get ready to lace up and roll back in time at Rollercade, San Antonio’s iconic destination for classic family fun! Whether you’re a pro on eight wheels or a beginner just finding your balance, there is nothing quite like the neon lights, great music, and vibrant atmosphere of this beloved local landmark.

This isn't just a trip to the rink; it’s an invitation to put down the screens and create "old-school" memories with the people you love. From the polished hardwood floors to the nostalgic snack bar vibes, Rollercade offers a high-energy escape that is perfect for skaters of all ages.

Your Family Fun Pack Includes:

  • Admission for Four: Entry to one of San Antonio's most historic and well-maintained skating rinks.
  • Skate Rentals for Four: Whether you prefer classic quads or sleek inlines, your rentals are completely covered.
  • Dinner at the Rink: Enjoy a classic "skate-night" meal with four delicious hot dogs.
  • Ice-Cold Refreshments: Wash it all down with a full pitcher of soda to keep the whole crew hydrated and happy.

Why Bid?

The Rollercade Family Fun Pack is the ultimate "ready-to-go" outing—no need to worry about extra costs for rentals or dinner! It’s a fantastic way to celebrate a job well done in school, a fun weekend with the cousins, or even a unique double-date night. Because it’s located right in the heart of San Antonio, it’s a convenient and exciting way to support the community while treating your crew to a night of active, laughing-out-loud fun.

Valued at $66, this package is a total "strike" for any family looking for a classic Texas experience. Bid now to get the wheels in motion!

The Breakfast of Champions: Magnolia Pancake Haus item
The Breakfast of Champions: Magnolia Pancake Haus item
The Breakfast of Champions: Magnolia Pancake Haus
$10

Starting bid

San Antonio’s Favorite Way to Start the Day

Experience the breakfast that has been a local legend and a national standout! Magnolia Pancake Haus is famously "The Best of San Antonio," known for its commitment to "Everyone’s Favorite Food" made with fresh, high-quality ingredients and a heavy dose of Southern hospitality.

Whether you are looking for their world-famous Authentic Munich Apfel Pfannkuchen or a savory stack of buttermilk pancakes, Magnolia offers a warm, bustling atmosphere that turns a simple breakfast into a cherished family tradition. It’s no wonder they’ve been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives—the flavors are just that good!

Your Package Includes:

  • $20 Gift Card: Valid at any of their San Antonio locations for breakfast, brunch, or lunch.
  • Made-from-Scratch Quality: From their signature syrups to their custom-blend sausage, every bite is crafted with care.
  • A Local Staple: Use it to fuel up before a busy day or for a slow, weekend brunch with a friend.

Why Bid?

A gift card to Magnolia Pancake Haus is a guaranteed win. It’s the perfect size for a solo treat, a "coffee and pancakes" date, or to cover a significant portion of a family breakfast. In San Antonio, a trip to Magnolia is more than just a meal—it’s an experience. Give yourself a reason to skip the cereal and indulge in a legendary breakfast!

Valued at $20, this item is the perfect high-interest "stocking stuffer" or impulse bid. Don’t let this one get away—bid now to secure your seat at the Haus!

A Cultural Journey for the Whole Family: SAMA item
A Cultural Journey for the Whole Family: SAMA item
A Cultural Journey for the Whole Family: SAMA
$40

Starting bid

Experience 5,000 years of human history and creativity in the heart of San Antonio. This package includes 4 guest passes to the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), housed in the historic Lone Star Brewery building along the beautiful Museum Reach of the River Walk.

From ancient Greek and Roman antiquities to stunning contemporary Texas art and one of the most comprehensive collections of Asian art in the southern United States, SAMA offers a world-class experience that inspires visitors of all ages.

Why you should bid:

  • Family-Friendly Exploration: With children ages 12 and under receiving free admission, this package is the perfect opportunity for a full family outing or a double date with friends.
  • The Perfect Day Out: Pair your visit with a stroll along the River Walk or a meal at a nearby Pearl District favorite.
  • World-Class Collections: Discover breathtaking galleries that transport you across continents and centuries without ever leaving the city.

Donation Details:

  • Item: 4 Guest Admission Passes
  • Value: $96.00
  • Special Note: Children ages 12 and under are always free!
Descend into Wonder: Natural Bridge Caverns Discovery Tour item
Descend into Wonder: Natural Bridge Caverns Discovery Tour item
Descend into Wonder: Natural Bridge Caverns Discovery Tour
$30

Starting bid

Experience the breathtaking beauty hidden beneath the surface of the Texas Hill Country! This package offers an unforgettable journey through the largest and most spectacular show cave in the state.

The Experience

Journey 180 feet underground to explore a world of ancient, awe-inspiring formations. As you walk through half a mile of winding passages, you’ll witness massive "living" stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, and chandeliers—all illuminated to highlight their stunning natural detail.

The Discovery Tour is the cavern's premier experience, perfect for families, nature lovers, and photographers alike. Whether you're a first-time explorer or a seasoned subterranean enthusiast, the constant 21°C temperature and the sheer scale of the chambers make this a spectacular escape from the everyday.

Auction Package Details

  • Item: Two (2) Adult Tickets for the Discovery Tour.
  • Total Value: $67
  • Highlights: * Guided 75-minute walking tour.
    • Professional storytelling regarding the cave's 1960 discovery.
    • Incredible photo opportunities of rare geological formations.
    • Access to the Discovery Village shops and grounds.

Why Bid? This is more than just a tour; it’s a chance to walk through history and witness the quiet majesty of nature’s slow-motion masterpieces. Perfect for a unique date night or a family adventure!

Sensory Fun & Creativity: Mega-Fidget Basket item
Sensory Fun & Creativity: Mega-Fidget Basket item
Sensory Fun & Creativity: Mega-Fidget Basket
$20

Starting bid

This curated collection from Kid to Kid Huebner Road is the ultimate "Keep 'Em Busy" kit. Designed to engage the senses, spark creativity, and provide hours of tactile satisfaction, this basket is a parent's secret weapon for car rides, quiet time, or after-school unwinding.

Valued at $60, this bundle offers a perfect mix of science, art, and the latest fidget trends that kids (and let’s be honest, adults) find impossible to put down.

What’s Inside the Basket?

My Fun & Creative Chalk Factory

Move over standard sticks; kids can mold and create their own custom chalk shapes.

Toy Science Magnets

The classic way to explore physics. Perfect for clicking, clacking, and "magic" tricks.

Magic Sand Kit

All the fun of the beach without the mess. It flows through fingers and holds its shape perfectly.

Touchable Bubbles

Science-defying bubbles that don't pop when they hit your hand. Catch 'em, stack 'em, keep 'em.

U Fidget

A modular, twistable puzzle that provides endless geometric shapes and tactile feedback.

Snap Perz

The ultimate "satisfying sound" toy. Squeeze it to hear that addictive popping snap.

Pinch Family

Adorable, stretchy characters designed to be pulled and squeezed to relieve stress.

Sea Life Squishies

Cute, slow-rising ocean friends that are as soft as a marshmallow.

Classic Squishy Toy

The gold standard of fidgets—perfect for keeping hands busy and minds focused.

Why Bid on This?

  • The "Quiet" Factor: These toys are specifically chosen to provide sensory input without the loud noise—perfect for classrooms or restaurants.
  • Ready-to-Go Gift: Whether it’s for a birthday, a reward for a good report card, or a "just because" surprise, this basket is a complete gift in one go.
  • Support Local: You’re bidding on a high-quality selection from Kid to Kid Huebner Road, supporting the local community and sustainable shopping.

Pro Tip: Keep the "Pinch Family" and "Snap Perz" in the glove box for your next road trip—you'll thank yourself later!

Unleash Your Inner Artist: The Clay Casa Creative Escape item
Unleash Your Inner Artist: The Clay Casa Creative Escape item
Unleash Your Inner Artist: The Clay Casa Creative Escape
$25

Starting bid

Experience the joy of hands-on creation at Clay Casa, San Antonio’s premier destination for DIY pottery and glass art. Whether you're a seasoned painter or looking to try something new, this gift card is your ticket to a relaxing, colorful afternoon of "art therapy."

With a $50 gift card, you have the freedom to choose your own adventure in their bright and welcoming studio. It’s the perfect way to spend quality time with a friend, plan a unique date, or enjoy a solo creative retreat.

What Can You Create?

Pottery Painting

Choose from hundreds of pre-fired ceramic pieces—from coffee mugs and seasonal décor to adorable animal figurines.

Glass Fusing

Learn to layer colorful pieces of glass to create stunning suncatchers, jewelry, or functional bowls and platters.

Mosaics

Piece together a masterpiece using vibrant tiles and glass to create custom frames, plaques, or stepping stones.

Why Bid on This Item?

  • All-Inclusive Fun: Clay Casa provides everything—the supplies, the studio space, the glazing, and the kiln firing. You just bring the inspiration!
  • A Lasting Memory: Unlike a typical night out, you’ll leave with a custom piece of art that you can use or display in your home for years to come.
  • Perfect for All Ages: From toddlers making handprint plates to adults exploring glass fusion, this is a versatile gift that anyone can enjoy.
  • Support Local Art: Bidding on this item supports a beloved San Antonio creative hub that has been helping our community make memories for years.

Pro Tip: This gift card is the perfect "experience gift." Pair it with a Saturday morning at the studio and a coffee for the ultimate creative weekend!

Total Body Renewal Session item
Total Body Renewal Session item
Total Body Renewal Session
$65

Starting bid

Take a bow and then take a break! Even the most energetic performers—and their biggest fans—need a moment to reset. We are thrilled to offer this 90-minute customized massage session from the experts at Elements Massage La Cantera, designed to melt away the tension of a busy schedule and leave you feeling refreshed and ready for your next act.

Forget the outside world for an hour and a half as a professional therapist focuses on your specific needs, whether that’s soothing "tech neck," relieving tight shoulders, or providing a full-body relaxation experience. At Elements, the session is handcrafted for you, ensuring that you leave the studio feeling balanced, grounded, and completely renewed.

Why You’ll Love This:

  • The Gift of Time: A full 90 minutes allows for a much deeper level of muscle release than a standard hour-long session.
  • Customized Care: Your therapist will tailor the pressure and technique to match your personal comfort level.
  • Support the Stage: Your winning bid goes directly toward supporting the talented cast and crew at Impact Youth Theatre!

Value: $168


Perfect For: The hardworking parent, the dedicated volunteer, or anyone who deserves a 90-minute escape from the "silly Seussical" stress of everyday life.

Rejuvenate & Restore: 90 Minutes of Serenity item
Rejuvenate & Restore: 90 Minutes of Serenity item
Rejuvenate & Restore: 90 Minutes of Serenity
$65

Starting bid

Experience a higher level of healing with a 90-minute custom massage at Elements Massage La Cantera. In a world that never slows down, give yourself—or someone you love—the gift of true restoration. This isn't just a standard massage; it is 90 minutes of dedicated, therapeutic "me time" designed specifically for your body’s needs. Whether you are looking to melt away stress, soothe sore muscles from the gym, or simply disconnect from the digital world, the expert therapists at Elements use a handcrafted approach to ensure every minute is tailored to you.

Your Session Includes:

  • 90 Minutes of Hands-On Time: Plenty of time to address problem areas while still achieving full-body relaxation.
  • The Elements Way®: A personalized consultation to match you with the right therapist and pressure level (from light relaxation to deep tissue).
  • A Peaceful Sanctuary: A professional, calming environment designed to let your mind go quiet.

Value: $168


Why Bid? This is the perfect opportunity to prioritize your wellness while supporting a great cause. Treat your body to the professional care it deserves and walk away feeling like a brand-new version of yourself.

The Ultimate Fairway Retreat: Golf for Four at The Dominion item
The Ultimate Fairway Retreat: Golf for Four at The Dominion item
The Ultimate Fairway Retreat: Golf for Four at The Dominion
$200

Starting bid

Experience the prestige and challenge of one of San Antonio’s most storied private courses. This exclusive package invites you and three guests to walk the pristine fairways of The Dominion Country Club, known for its breathtaking scenery and championship-level design. Whether you are looking to impress clients or enjoy a competitive afternoon with friends, this is the perfect opportunity to play where the pros play.

With a total retail value of $400, this comprehensive golf package ensures your group is fully equipped for a professional-grade day on the links.

Your Championship Experience Includes:

  • Round of Golf for Four: Enjoy 18 holes on a course renowned for its rolling hills and meticulous landscaping.
  • Power Carts Included: Navigate the expansive grounds in comfort with included cart rentals for your entire group.
  • Range Balls Included: Perfect your swing before you head to the first tee with full access to the practice facilities.

Terms & Conditions

To ensure a seamless experience, please note the following redemption details:

  • Availability: Valid for play Tuesday through Thursday.
  • Booking Window: Tee times must be scheduled no more than 7 days in advance.
  • Expiration: Must be booked within 12 months of the auction date.
  • Transferability: This certificate is fully transferable (makes a great gift!) but has no cash value and is non-refundable.
  • Note to Winner: After the event, the winning bidder's information will be reported to facilitate the delivery of the formal certificate and redemption instructions.
Oh, The Places You’ll Go (And Things You Will Snack!) item
Oh, The Places You’ll Go (And Things You Will Snack!)
$20

Starting bid

Transport yourself to the colorful world of Dr. Seuss with this "Seuss-tacular" collection, perfectly curated for the young and the young at heart. Whether you are looking for a nostalgic gift or a rainy-day activity kit, this basket is packed with imagination and charm.

Valued at $40, this bundle includes:

  • Cuddly Companions: A duo of soft, high-quality plushies featuring the iconic Dr. Seuss himself and the faithful, big-hearted Horton the Elephant.
  • The Gift of Inspiration: A hardbound copy of the timeless classic, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!—the perfect keepsake for graduates, dreamers, and explorers of all ages.
  • Creative Fun: A Seuss-themed coloring book paired with a fresh set of crayons, ready for vibrant masterpieces.
  • Storytime Snacks: A delicious assortment of treats to enjoy while reading, including:
    • A classic box of Goldfish crackers (one fish, two fish, red fish... gold fish!).
    • A sweet package of Oreos.
    • A fruity pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks.

This basket is a wonderful addition to any playroom, classroom, or bookshelf. Bid now to bring home the magic of Seuss and inspire a lifetime of "Oh, the thinks you can think!"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!