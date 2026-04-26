Welcome to the Silly Seussical Silent Auction!

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Dive into adventure with four tickets to the world’s largest marine life theme park! From the rush of the Wave Breaker coaster to the awe of the Discovery Point dolphins, there is something for every age.
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Experience the magic of the deep! This exclusive auction item includes:
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Elevate your next gathering from a simple "get-together" to an unforgettable curated experience. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, hosting a team-builder, or just looking for a sophisticated night out with friends, this private wine-tasting class at Total Wine & More offers a journey through the world’s finest vineyards without ever leaving the city.
In a private classroom setting, you and 19 guests will be treated to a guided exploration of exceptional wines. This isn't just a tasting—it’s a sensory education led by a wine expert who will share the stories, regions, and tasting notes behind every glass.
This is the perfect opportunity to host a high-end social event with zero stress. Total Wine & More handles all the setup, the education, and the cleanup—all you have to do is invite your guest list and prepare to toast! It’s an ideal package for birthdays, office rewards, or neighborhood social clubs.
Valued at $600, this experience offers a rare blend of education and entertainment. Bid now to secure a night of world-class flavors and great company!
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Step into the spotlight and let your inner beauty shine with this luxury portrait experience from Frog Prince Photography. This isn't just a quick photoshoot; it is a full-service boutique experience designed to make you feel like royalty from the moment you arrive.
Whether you are looking to update your professional headshots, celebrate a milestone, or create a stunning piece of "Triple Threat" promotional material for your portfolio, Frog Prince Photography specializes in capturing the essence of their subjects with elegance and artistic flair.
In an age of digital snapshots, there is nothing quite like a high-end, tangible piece of art that captures a moment in time. This package is perfect for the performer needing a "stage-ready" look, a graduating senior, or anyone who deserves a day of pampering and a lifetime of memories.
Valued at $420, this experience offers the rare combination of professional styling and world-class photography. Bid now to treat yourself—or someone you love—to the ultimate portrait transformation!
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Escape to the heart of the Texas Hill Country for an afternoon of precision and world-class hospitality. Located just a short drive from San Antonio, Joshua Creek Ranch is a renowned destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a stunning backdrop of limestone bluffs and crystal-clear creeks.
Whether you’re a seasoned marksman or looking to try something new with friends, this package provides the perfect blend of sport and relaxation on one of the finest sporting clay courses in the country.
This is the ultimate "guys' trip," "girls' day out," or unique family adventure. It’s an opportunity to experience the high-end amenities of a private ranch while enjoying the fresh air and excitement of the Hill Country. For the outdoor lover, this is a chance to sharpen your skills at a destination that consistently ranks among the best in the nation.
Valued at $372, this package is a bullseye for anyone looking for a memorable Texas afternoon. Bid now to secure your spot on the range!
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Step away from the hustle and bustle and immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the San Antonio Botanical Garden. With this "Friend Level" membership, you aren’t just getting a pass to the park; you’re securing a year-long passport to tranquility, inspiration, and outdoor adventure right here in the heart of the city.
From the futuristic glass pyramids of the Lucile Halsell Conservatory to the sprawling Family Adventure Garden, there is always something new to discover. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful morning stroll, a vibrant spot for family photos, or a unique date night destination, the Garden is your sanctuary for all seasons.
This is the perfect package for the local family, the nature lover, or the backyard gardener looking for fresh inspiration for their own landscape. A membership pays for itself in just a few visits and provides a year’s worth of "staycation" memories. Plus, you’ll be supporting one of San Antonio’s most cherished cultural and environmental landmarks.
Valued at $150, this membership is the gift that keeps on blooming. Bid now to make the Garden your second home!
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Dive into a world of wonder and get up close with some of the planet’s most fascinating creatures! The San Antonio Aquarium offers an immersive, hands-on experience that goes far beyond a traditional museum. From the colorful scales of tropical fish to the gentle glide of stingrays, this is a destination designed to spark curiosity and create lasting memories for explorers of all ages.
Located right here in the heart of the city, the aquarium is a vibrant escape where you can feed exotic birds, touch a shark, and marvel at the glowing world of jellyfish. It is the perfect weekend destination for a family outing or a unique educational field trip.
This package is a "must-have" for local families looking for an exciting way to spend a day together. With five tickets included, it’s perfectly sized for a full family or a fun-filled playdate with friends. Forget the screen time—give the gift of a real-world adventure where the wonders of the ocean and the rainforest are just an arm's length away.
Valued at $125, this is a fantastic opportunity to secure a full day of entertainment at an incredible value. Bid now to start your family's underwater expedition!
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Treat yourself to a culinary journey with a $100 gift card to China Inn, a beloved staple of the San Antonio dining scene. Known for its warm hospitality and masterfully prepared dishes, China Inn offers a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere perfect for a family feast, a celebratory dinner, or a relaxed date night.
From perfectly seasoned classics to bold, signature specialties, every meal is crafted with the freshest ingredients and a commitment to authentic flavors that have made this restaurant a local "must-visit" for years.
A gift card to a local favorite is the most versatile item in any silent auction. Whether you are a longtime fan of China Inn’s legendary service or looking to discover your new favorite neighborhood spot, this $100 credit allows you to explore the menu to your heart’s content. It’s the perfect excuse to skip the cooking and enjoy a high-quality meal that everyone in the family will love.
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In the midst of a busy life, your body deserves a moment of pure restoration. Escape to Oak Haven Massage, a sanctuary known for its expert therapists and therapeutic approach to wellness. This isn't just a basic spa visit; it’s a targeted session designed to melt away tension, improve circulation, and restore your natural balance.
Whether you’ve been training hard at volleyball, rehearsing for your next big performance, or simply need a break from the daily grind, Oak Haven provides a professional, tranquil environment where your physical well-being is the top priority.
Wellness is the one thing we all need but rarely prioritize for ourselves. This package is the perfect excuse to finally schedule that "me time" you’ve been putting off. It’s a thoughtful gift for a loved one, a hardworking friend, or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Valued at $99, this session is your ticket to a more relaxed, pain-free version of you. Bid now and start your journey toward total relaxation!
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Get ready for a high-energy experience at Chicken N Pickle, San Antonio’s premier destination for food, friends, and the fastest-growing sport in America! Whether you’re a seasoned "pro" or a complete beginner, this package offers the perfect combination of friendly competition and delicious comfort food in a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere.
It’s not just about the game—it’s about the memories made on the court and the snacks shared afterward. Grab your crew and get ready to serve up some fun!
Pickleball is the ultimate social sport—easy to learn, fun to play, and accessible for all ages. This package is an ideal choice for a double date, a family afternoon, or a fun outing with coworkers. Since Chicken N Pickle is known for its great vibes and local San Antonio flair, you’re bidding on a guaranteed good time.
Valued at $85, this "ready-to-play" bundle takes care of everything from the equipment to the snacks. Bid now to claim your court and start the competition!
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Get ready to lace up and roll back in time at Rollercade, San Antonio’s iconic destination for classic family fun! Whether you’re a pro on eight wheels or a beginner just finding your balance, there is nothing quite like the neon lights, great music, and vibrant atmosphere of this beloved local landmark.
This isn't just a trip to the rink; it’s an invitation to put down the screens and create "old-school" memories with the people you love. From the polished hardwood floors to the nostalgic snack bar vibes, Rollercade offers a high-energy escape that is perfect for skaters of all ages.
The Rollercade Family Fun Pack is the ultimate "ready-to-go" outing—no need to worry about extra costs for rentals or dinner! It’s a fantastic way to celebrate a job well done in school, a fun weekend with the cousins, or even a unique double-date night. Because it’s located right in the heart of San Antonio, it’s a convenient and exciting way to support the community while treating your crew to a night of active, laughing-out-loud fun.
Valued at $66, this package is a total "strike" for any family looking for a classic Texas experience. Bid now to get the wheels in motion!
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San Antonio’s Favorite Way to Start the Day
Experience the breakfast that has been a local legend and a national standout! Magnolia Pancake Haus is famously "The Best of San Antonio," known for its commitment to "Everyone’s Favorite Food" made with fresh, high-quality ingredients and a heavy dose of Southern hospitality.
Whether you are looking for their world-famous Authentic Munich Apfel Pfannkuchen or a savory stack of buttermilk pancakes, Magnolia offers a warm, bustling atmosphere that turns a simple breakfast into a cherished family tradition. It’s no wonder they’ve been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives—the flavors are just that good!
A gift card to Magnolia Pancake Haus is a guaranteed win. It’s the perfect size for a solo treat, a "coffee and pancakes" date, or to cover a significant portion of a family breakfast. In San Antonio, a trip to Magnolia is more than just a meal—it’s an experience. Give yourself a reason to skip the cereal and indulge in a legendary breakfast!
Valued at $20, this item is the perfect high-interest "stocking stuffer" or impulse bid. Don’t let this one get away—bid now to secure your seat at the Haus!
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Experience 5,000 years of human history and creativity in the heart of San Antonio. This package includes 4 guest passes to the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), housed in the historic Lone Star Brewery building along the beautiful Museum Reach of the River Walk.
From ancient Greek and Roman antiquities to stunning contemporary Texas art and one of the most comprehensive collections of Asian art in the southern United States, SAMA offers a world-class experience that inspires visitors of all ages.
Why you should bid:
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Experience the breathtaking beauty hidden beneath the surface of the Texas Hill Country! This package offers an unforgettable journey through the largest and most spectacular show cave in the state.
Journey 180 feet underground to explore a world of ancient, awe-inspiring formations. As you walk through half a mile of winding passages, you’ll witness massive "living" stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, and chandeliers—all illuminated to highlight their stunning natural detail.
The Discovery Tour is the cavern's premier experience, perfect for families, nature lovers, and photographers alike. Whether you're a first-time explorer or a seasoned subterranean enthusiast, the constant 21°C temperature and the sheer scale of the chambers make this a spectacular escape from the everyday.
Why Bid? This is more than just a tour; it’s a chance to walk through history and witness the quiet majesty of nature’s slow-motion masterpieces. Perfect for a unique date night or a family adventure!
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This curated collection from Kid to Kid Huebner Road is the ultimate "Keep 'Em Busy" kit. Designed to engage the senses, spark creativity, and provide hours of tactile satisfaction, this basket is a parent's secret weapon for car rides, quiet time, or after-school unwinding.
Valued at $60, this bundle offers a perfect mix of science, art, and the latest fidget trends that kids (and let’s be honest, adults) find impossible to put down.
My Fun & Creative Chalk Factory
Move over standard sticks; kids can mold and create their own custom chalk shapes.
Toy Science Magnets
The classic way to explore physics. Perfect for clicking, clacking, and "magic" tricks.
Magic Sand Kit
All the fun of the beach without the mess. It flows through fingers and holds its shape perfectly.
Touchable Bubbles
Science-defying bubbles that don't pop when they hit your hand. Catch 'em, stack 'em, keep 'em.
U Fidget
A modular, twistable puzzle that provides endless geometric shapes and tactile feedback.
Snap Perz
The ultimate "satisfying sound" toy. Squeeze it to hear that addictive popping snap.
Pinch Family
Adorable, stretchy characters designed to be pulled and squeezed to relieve stress.
Sea Life Squishies
Cute, slow-rising ocean friends that are as soft as a marshmallow.
Classic Squishy Toy
The gold standard of fidgets—perfect for keeping hands busy and minds focused.
Pro Tip: Keep the "Pinch Family" and "Snap Perz" in the glove box for your next road trip—you'll thank yourself later!
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Experience the joy of hands-on creation at Clay Casa, San Antonio’s premier destination for DIY pottery and glass art. Whether you're a seasoned painter or looking to try something new, this gift card is your ticket to a relaxing, colorful afternoon of "art therapy."
With a $50 gift card, you have the freedom to choose your own adventure in their bright and welcoming studio. It’s the perfect way to spend quality time with a friend, plan a unique date, or enjoy a solo creative retreat.
Pottery Painting
Choose from hundreds of pre-fired ceramic pieces—from coffee mugs and seasonal décor to adorable animal figurines.
Glass Fusing
Learn to layer colorful pieces of glass to create stunning suncatchers, jewelry, or functional bowls and platters.
Mosaics
Piece together a masterpiece using vibrant tiles and glass to create custom frames, plaques, or stepping stones.
Pro Tip: This gift card is the perfect "experience gift." Pair it with a Saturday morning at the studio and a coffee for the ultimate creative weekend!
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Take a bow and then take a break! Even the most energetic performers—and their biggest fans—need a moment to reset. We are thrilled to offer this 90-minute customized massage session from the experts at Elements Massage La Cantera, designed to melt away the tension of a busy schedule and leave you feeling refreshed and ready for your next act.
Forget the outside world for an hour and a half as a professional therapist focuses on your specific needs, whether that’s soothing "tech neck," relieving tight shoulders, or providing a full-body relaxation experience. At Elements, the session is handcrafted for you, ensuring that you leave the studio feeling balanced, grounded, and completely renewed.
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Value: $168
Perfect For: The hardworking parent, the dedicated volunteer, or anyone who deserves a 90-minute escape from the "silly Seussical" stress of everyday life.
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Experience a higher level of healing with a 90-minute custom massage at Elements Massage La Cantera. In a world that never slows down, give yourself—or someone you love—the gift of true restoration. This isn't just a standard massage; it is 90 minutes of dedicated, therapeutic "me time" designed specifically for your body’s needs. Whether you are looking to melt away stress, soothe sore muscles from the gym, or simply disconnect from the digital world, the expert therapists at Elements use a handcrafted approach to ensure every minute is tailored to you.
Your Session Includes:
Value: $168
Why Bid? This is the perfect opportunity to prioritize your wellness while supporting a great cause. Treat your body to the professional care it deserves and walk away feeling like a brand-new version of yourself.
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Experience the prestige and challenge of one of San Antonio’s most storied private courses. This exclusive package invites you and three guests to walk the pristine fairways of The Dominion Country Club, known for its breathtaking scenery and championship-level design. Whether you are looking to impress clients or enjoy a competitive afternoon with friends, this is the perfect opportunity to play where the pros play.
With a total retail value of $400, this comprehensive golf package ensures your group is fully equipped for a professional-grade day on the links.
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Transport yourself to the colorful world of Dr. Seuss with this "Seuss-tacular" collection, perfectly curated for the young and the young at heart. Whether you are looking for a nostalgic gift or a rainy-day activity kit, this basket is packed with imagination and charm.
Valued at $40, this bundle includes:
This basket is a wonderful addition to any playroom, classroom, or bookshelf. Bid now to bring home the magic of Seuss and inspire a lifetime of "Oh, the thinks you can think!"
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!