Welcome Area

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
As a Welcome Home Sponsor, you will play a pivotal role in fostering community connections for older adults. In recognition of your generous contribution, you will receive:
Membership Totals to $50,000 Annually
Renews monthly
As a Open Door Sponsor, your support will help enhance the lives of older adults through engaging activities. In appreciation, you will receive:
Membership Totals to $25,000 Annually
Renews monthly
As a Friendly Face Sponsor, your contribution will make a meaningful difference in our community. You will be recognized with:
Membership Totals to $10,000 Annually
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!