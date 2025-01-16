Well & Wild: Getting to the Heart of Black Wellness Experience (Day 2)

* Well & Wild: Black Mental Health & Wellness Experience * Our signature, half-day mental health and wellness workshop is led by Black mental health providers and wellness experts. Expect high-energy fitness classes, mat Pilates, wellness vendors, and more. Throughout the experience, attendees will be immersed in wellness activities, and discussions on mental health challenges in BIPOC communities, and be educated and challenged by experts in fitness, maternal health, and self-care to provide culturally sensitive, holistic, and solution-based resources to BIPOC young professionals. Our keynote discussion, entitled Love x Black x Women, will be led by renowned OB/GYN Dr. Washington Hill. Dr. Hill will be accompanied by birth worker and public health expert, Aisha Alayande. The theme of the day will emphasize the importance of Black women’s health, and wellness and examine the societal and medical disparities that Black women face.

