Eight Dimensions Wellness Center

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Eight Dimensions Wellness Center

About this event

Well Fest Vendor Registration

806 Ferguson Ave

Ferguson, MO 63135, USA

Community Resource Vendor
Free

This registration type is for vendors providing community resources only. You are NOT permitted to sell anything.

Standard Vendor
$60

This registration type is for any vendor selling merchandise/services. (Not for food trucks, see below)

Food Truck Vendors
$150

This vendor selection is ONLY for food trucks.

Youth Vendors
Free

This vendor registration is for youth vendors ages 18 and under. (It must be the child's business). Selecting this vendor type means you agree for your child to participate in the fundraiser competition.(Virtual meeting for fundraiser information will be held 4/9/26 @7p)

Food Vendor (NOT FOOD TRUCK)
$100

This vendor type is is for companies selling food and beverage items, but not from a food truck.

Clinician Corner
Free

This vendor type is for any clinician who is willing to talk to interested attendees about therapy and share information about their practice to gain new clients. (This is not for clinicians that want to sell products/merch).

Add a donation for Eight Dimensions Wellness Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!