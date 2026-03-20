Well Fest Vendor Registration

Hosted by
About this event
This registration type is for vendors providing community resources only. You are NOT permitted to sell anything.
This registration type is for any vendor selling merchandise/services. (Not for food trucks, see below)
This vendor selection is ONLY for food trucks.
This vendor registration is for youth vendors ages 18 and under. (It must be the child's business). Selecting this vendor type means you agree for your child to participate in the fundraiser competition.(Virtual meeting for fundraiser information will be held 4/9/26 @7p)
This vendor type is is for companies selling food and beverage items, but not from a food truck.
This vendor type is for any clinician who is willing to talk to interested attendees about therapy and share information about their practice to gain new clients. (This is not for clinicians that want to sell products/merch).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!