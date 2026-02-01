Wellesley Raiders Baseball - 2026 Winter Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Winner receives a certificate valid for 4 Green Monster seats for a 2026 Red Sox game, courtesy of Rob Kane/Boston Red Sox. Game to be arranged directly with the Red Sox. Appraised value $920.
4 tickets with a parking pass to a 2026 Boston Red Sox home game at an agreed upon date with donor Shawn Haviland. Appraised value $730.
2 Tickets in the Dell Technologies Club for a Boston Red Sox home game - date to be coordinated with donor David Goggin. Appraised value $1,250.
18 hole round of golf for a foursome at Neihoden Golf Club for the 2026 golf season (contributed by Chris Martin): https://nehoidengolf.com. Appraised value $320.
This is your chance to step into the fast-paced world of local journalism with an exclusive, behind the scenes tour of the Boston 25 News studios in Dedham, hosted by veteran investigative reporter Ted Daniel! https://www.boston25news.com.
Three tickets located in Loge 10, Row 20, Seats 7-9 for the Boston Celtics vs. the Orlando Magic (tickets donated by George Defina). Appraised value $330.
Wellesley's Kenzie & Hope, courtesy of Shani DeFina is pleased to offer an Aviator Nation Zip-Up hoodie in faded blue in a size Medium. This is the most comfortable hoodie you'll ever own. The single needle stitch work gives each garment a unique, one of a kind faded effect. All Aviator Nation products go through an intense breaking-down process that gives them a vintage feel you'll love because it's broken in from day one of wearing it. You're going to live in this hoodie! Hoodies are UNISEX sizing. Retail value $196.
Winner receives a $150 gift card to Wellesley's renowned Wasik's Cheese Shop courtesy of donor Chris Martin. https://wasiks.com
The winner will receive 2 tickets to a 2026 New England Patriots Pre-Season game courtesy of donor Anthony Moretti. Tickets are in Section 308, Row 11, Seats 19 & 20. Game date to be determined once pre-season home schedule is released. Approximately appraised value $250.
For Patriots fans and memorabilia collectors, proudly display replica championship rings for Wellesley's & New England's favorite pro football team! (donated by Fred Alexander). Appraised value $60.
Winner receives a $100 gift card to Paparazzi courtesy of donor David Goggin.
Two field box tickets to a 2026 Red Sox home game for a date to be determined, courtesy of donor Bob Banish.
