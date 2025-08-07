Wellie 10: A Decade of Curiosities

120 S Main St

Fort Worth, TX 76104, USA

free

This event is free to attend! RSVP to get a reminder on your calendar!

VIP Ticket
$50

VIP ticket holders receive:

-Hand-printed birthday souvenir

-2 Free Chances to participate in Cake (Art) Walk

-A sweet VIP bracelet with bragging rights

-Full free access to all creative reuse craft-tivities

-2 drink tickets and Fairy Godfather Fries

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

-8 VIP Tickets + 2 VIP Tickets for educators
-Fund a teacher workshop + shopping session at The Welman Project
-Dedicated social post
-Logo on signage + shirts (if desired)

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

-4 VIP Tickets
-Fund a classroom shopping spree for 10 teachers
-Mention in social post
-Logo on signage + shirts (if desired)

Community Impact Sponsor - $1,000
$1,000

Sponsor a full day of teacher shopping at our free educator warehouse

Community Impact Sponsor - $250
$250

Fund a Barb the Bus supply delivery

Community Impact Sponsor - $100
$100

Support a creative reuse workshop

Community Impact Sponsor - $50
$50

Gift a VIP ticket to an educator

Community Impact Sponsor - $10
$10

Support 2 cups of coffee for an educator at Cherry Coffee Shop

