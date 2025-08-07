Wellie 10: A Decade of Curiosities

This event is free to attend! RSVP to get a reminder on your calendar!
VIP ticket holders receive:
-Hand-printed birthday souvenir
-2 Free Chances to participate in Cake (Art) Walk
-A sweet VIP bracelet with bragging rights
-Full free access to all creative reuse craft-tivities
-2 drink tickets and Fairy Godfather Fries
-8 VIP Tickets + 2 VIP Tickets for educators
-Fund a teacher workshop + shopping session at The Welman Project
-Dedicated social post
-Logo on signage + shirts (if desired)
-4 VIP Tickets
-Fund a classroom shopping spree for 10 teachers
-Mention in social post
-Logo on signage + shirts (if desired)
Sponsor a full day of teacher shopping at our free educator warehouse
Fund a Barb the Bus supply delivery
Support a creative reuse workshop
Gift a VIP ticket to an educator
Support 2 cups of coffee for an educator at Cherry Coffee Shop
