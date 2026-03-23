Wellness Amplified Silent Auction

Invite light, intention, and a sense of calm into your space with this thoughtfully curated pairing of handcrafted pieces.





This set includes a Zibu World Peace Suncatcher, designed with faceted glass beads and an Angelic symbol for World Peace—one of 88 sacred symbols believed to carry high-vibrational, healing energy. Placed in a window or outdoor space, it catches the light and serves as a gentle reminder of peace, connection, and possibility. (Donated by Zibu Angelic Symbols)





Also included is a 6” hand-cast, hand-painted tea light candle holder, created through a mindful dotting process—each detail placed with intention. Infused with colors representing the crown, throat, and heart chakras, this piece invites clarity, authentic expression, and a return to self. A battery-operated tea light is included.

Together, these pieces create a calming, light-filled presence—perfect for meditation, reflection, or simply bringing a sense of beauty and stillness into your everyday space. (Donated by Mindmalas)





Estimated Value: $85