Wellness Amplified Silent Auction

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Invite light, intention, and a sense of calm into your space with this thoughtfully curated pairing of handcrafted pieces.
This set includes a Zibu World Peace Suncatcher, designed with faceted glass beads and an Angelic symbol for World Peace—one of 88 sacred symbols believed to carry high-vibrational, healing energy. Placed in a window or outdoor space, it catches the light and serves as a gentle reminder of peace, connection, and possibility. (Donated by Zibu Angelic Symbols)
Also included is a 6” hand-cast, hand-painted tea light candle holder, created through a mindful dotting process—each detail placed with intention. Infused with colors representing the crown, throat, and heart chakras, this piece invites clarity, authentic expression, and a return to self. A battery-operated tea light is included.
Together, these pieces create a calming, light-filled presence—perfect for meditation, reflection, or simply bringing a sense of beauty and stillness into your everyday space. (Donated by Mindmalas)
Estimated Value: $85
Starting bid
Support your body, refresh your senses, and invite a deeper sense of renewal with this thoughtfully curated self-care experience.
This set includes a complimentary cupping session from Eight Embers Wellness, designed to help release tension, improve circulation, and support your body’s natural healing processes—along with a $30 gift certificate toward a 75-minute massage from Be Divine Body and Mind, offering an additional opportunity to relax, restore, and care for your body.
Also included is a Spring Collection of four handcrafted natural soaps—featuring Citrus, Herbal, Clean, and Blooms—paired with a sisal soap saver bag from Pure & Natural Kreations. These beautifully made soaps bring a fresh, seasonal touch to your daily routine while nourishing your skin with simple, natural ingredients.
Together, this collection creates a gentle ritual of release, restoration, and renewal—supporting both body and spirit.
Estimated Value: $124
Starting bid
Reconnect with your body, release emotional tension, and experience a deeper sense of presence through this guided virtual breathwork session with Laura Cherington.
As an Embodiment Coach and certified Soma+IQ™ Breathwork Practitioner, Laura creates a safe and compassionate space for you to slow down, tune in, and gently process what may be held beneath the surface. Through intentional breathing techniques, this practice supports nervous system regulation, emotional release, and a renewed sense of clarity and connection.
This 90-minute virtual session offers an opportunity to ease stress, build self-trust, and feel more grounded and alive in your daily life.
Whether you’re new to breathwork or looking to deepen your practice, this experience invites you to come home to your body—and to yourself.
Estimated Value: $110
Starting bid
"Like the dahlia, may you bloom. Like stone, may you feel supported and grounded."
Experience the perfect balance of strength and softness with this personalized, in-home massage session from Dahlia & Stone Bodywork.
Gladys Saenz, a skilled massage therapist since 2010, brings years of experience and intuitive care to each session—blending restorative techniques with a compassionate, client-centered approach.
Her work is designed to ease tension, improve mobility, and support your body’s natural ability to heal and restore.
This 60-minute massage session is thoughtfully tailored to your individual needs and offered in the comfort of your own home—creating a deeply relaxing and supportive experience from start to finish.
Whether you’re seeking relief, relaxation, or simply a moment to reset, this experience invites you to reconnect with your body through healing touch.
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Receive guidance, clarity, and energetic support through this personalized virtual session with Danielle Gonzales, a professionally trained Reiki Master, Psychic-Medium, Intuitive Coach, and Clairsentient empath.
Danielle’s work blends intuitive insight with energy healing to help you better understand what may be present beneath the surface—offering clarity around patterns, emotions, and life circumstances. Through her ability to sense and interpret energy, she provides messages and guidance that support greater awareness, alignment, and forward movement.
This 1-hour virtual session may include intuitive reading, energetic healing, and personalized insight to help you reconnect with your inner knowing and navigate life with more clarity and confidence.
Whether you’re seeking guidance, healing, or a deeper sense of connection, this experience offers a supportive space to tune in and receive.
Estimated Value: $111
Starting bid
Restore balance and experience deep relaxation with this 60-minute reflexology session with Karen Olson of Phases Reflexology and Movement.
Using targeted pressure techniques on specific points of the feet, reflexology helps calm the nervous system, improve circulation, and support the body’s natural healing processes. This gentle yet effective practice encourages the body to release tension and return to a state of balance.
Many clients leave feeling deeply relaxed, more grounded, and with an overall sense of renewed well-being.
Estimated Value: $60
Starting bid
Share an evening of relaxation, connection, and renewal with this immersive wellness experience at Spirit of Yoga.
This offering includes two tickets to a Mindful Movement, Sound Bath & Reiki event on April 18th at 6:30 PM, hosted by Blucy Sound and Wellness. Through gentle movement, calming sound healing, and Reiki energy work, this experience is designed to help you release tension, restore balance, and reconnect with your body.
Bring a friend, partner, or loved one—or enjoy a shared moment of care and presence with someone special.
A beautiful opportunity to pause, reset, and nourish your mind, body, and spirit—together.
Estimated Value: $70
Starting bid
Captured at sunrise near the silhouette of Picacho Peak—one of Arizona’s most recognizable landmarks—this original photograph reflects a quiet moment where light meets the horizon and a new day begins. The layered colors of the desert sky offer a sense of calm, strength, and renewal, inviting the viewer to pause and breathe it in.
This piece is a 36” x 24” wood-framed canvas print, ready to hang, bringing warmth and a grounded presence into any space.
"Created as part of Desire2InspireAZ, my work is centered on sharing peaceful, nature-inspired moments that encourage stillness, reflection, and a deeper connection to the beauty that surrounds us each day." - J Taylor
— Original Photography by J Taylor 🌿
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Create space to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with yourself with this thoughtfully curated collection of comfort and care.
Whether you're curling up under the cozy throw blanket, journaling your thoughts, or finding inspiration through daily reflections and creative expression, this basket is designed to nurture both body and spirit. From calming essential oils and shower steamers to a stress-relief body cream, each item invites a moment of pause and restoration.
Enjoy quiet, creative time with a 60-piece gel pen set and coloring book, or start your day grounded with Psalms, daily prayers, blessings, and devotional reflections. A soft stuffed bear and reusable affirmation cup add a touch of warmth and encouragement to your everyday routine.
Perfect for anyone in need of a little extra comfort, creativity, and calm—this collection is a gentle reminder to slow down, breathe, and take care of you.
Donated by GR8FR8 Logistics
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
Take control of your health journey with the Personal Health Information Toolkit, an all-inclusive system designed to help you stay organized, informed, and empowered. This toolkit promotes stronger communication with doctors, caregivers, and family members—ultimately leading to better health outcomes.
Your toolkit includes:
A thoughtful, practical tool for anyone seeking to improve health management and strengthen collaboration with their healthcare team.
For more information, please visit: https://northstarfolio.com/
Estimated Value: $139
Starting bid
A rare opportunity to step into deep, guided transformation.
A transformative one-month journey designed to support clarity, embodiment, and sustainable personal growth. This experience is for individuals ready to reconnect with their inner compass and move forward with grounded presence and intention.
Through personalized, intuitive guidance and consistent, responsive support, you’ll explore practices that build sustainable habits, strengthen resilience, and deepen self-trust. Rooted in a holistic approach, this experience meets you where you are—while gently guiding you toward meaningful, lasting change.
Includes: three virtual or in-person sessions and access to the YES Method Practice space
Estimated Value: $1,333
Starting bid
Break free from emotional autopilot and step into self-leadership
This 3-session coaching experience is designed to help you break out of emotional autopilot and step into true self-leadership.
Most people don’t struggle because they don’t know what to do…
They struggle because in the moment, something takes over.
This is where alchemy happens.
You’ll have the option to focus on one of two powerful areas:
Trigger Alchemy
Learn how to understand and transform your emotional triggers so they stop controlling your reactions. Instead of shutting down, lashing out, or repeating the same patterns, you’ll develop the awareness and tools to stay present and respond with intention.
Boundary Alchemy
Learn how to set, hold, and honor boundaries without guilt, fear, or over-explaining. This isn’t about building walls—it’s about reclaiming your energy, your voice, and your self-respect.
What’s Included:
• 3 private coaching sessions (40 minutes each)
• 1 distance Reiki energy healing session (45 minutes)
• Personalized guidance based on your patterns and experiences
• Practical tools for emotional regulation and mindset shifts
• Support in building confidence, clarity, and inner stability
This work blends mindset coaching, emotional awareness, nervous system understanding, and energy healing to create real, lasting change, not just temporary relief.
This is for you if you’re ready to stop reacting the same way over and over…
and start leading yourself in a completely different way.
This is not surface-level coaching. This is deep transformation work.
Donated by: Mystic Shadowz
Estimated Value: $333
Starting bid
Gather a group of friends—no limit (ideal size 8–16)—for an unforgettable Life by Design Home Party with The Thrive Designer. This transformational experience blends reflection, strategy, and connection in an evening filled with meaning and inspiration.
Together, you and your guests will:
This isn’t just another get-together—it’s a transformational experience that will leave you and your friends inspired and empowered. Hosted at your home or a location of your choice. No expiration date.
Date and location to be scheduled with The Thrive Designer.
Estimated Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Reconnect with yourself, regulate your nervous system, and build a deeper sense of trust from within through this powerful collection from Beth Ann Kaib, Soul FLYT (Fully Living Your Truth).
Blending modern neuroscience with intuitive and shamanic practices, Beth Ann brings a unique approach to healing—rooted in both her clinical background in Occupational Therapy and her work as a Shamanic Practitioner, Intuitive Healer, and two-time international best-selling author.
This collection includes:
Together, these offerings provide practical tools and meaningful support to help you feel more centered, aligned, and fully connected to who you are.
Estimated Value: $113
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!