WELLNESS CIRCLE MEMBERSHIP

About the memberships
Valid for one year
For our most committed champions
• Lifetime recognition on website and printed materials
• Private briefing with Executive Director
• Complimentary access to 2 exclusive M.E.N.D. retreats or conferences
• Invitation to Ambassador-only strategic visioning dinner
• Legacy Donor digital badge
• Recognition in M.E.N.D. Annual Impact Report
• Priority access to speaking & leadership roles
Valid for one year
Visionary supporters powering mental wellness equity
• 2 complimentary tickets to M.E.N.D. Annual Wellness Summit
• Exclusive leadership roundtable invitation
• Priority access to professional trainings, keynotes & wellness events
• Early registration for family and youth programs
• Premium Donor Digital Badge
• Recognition on website & social platforms
Valid for one year
Community changemakers fueling sustainable access
• 1 ticket to M.E.N.D. Annual Wellness Summit
• Access to quarterly Gold Circle Leadership Webinars
• Recognition in digital donor spotlight
• Discounted rates on organizational workshops & trainings
• Early access to new M.E.N.D. programs
Valid for one year
Everyday leaders investing in healing
• Priority access to community mental health events
• Quarterly donor newsletter featuring impact stories
• Name listed on supporter scroll on website
• 10% discount on select wellness offerings
Valid for one year
Supporters building bridges to wellness
• Access to exclusive member-only livestreams & updates
• Digital membership certificate
• First-look access to free M.E.N.D. workshops
