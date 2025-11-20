Mend Services

Offered by

Mend Services

About the memberships

WELLNESS CIRCLE MEMBERSHIP

AMBASSADOR WELLNESS CIRCLE
$5,000

Valid for one year

For our most committed champions
Lifetime recognition on website and printed materials
Private briefing with Executive Director
Complimentary access to 2 exclusive M.E.N.D. retreats or conferences
Invitation to Ambassador-only strategic visioning dinner
Legacy Donor digital badge
Recognition in M.E.N.D. Annual Impact Report
Priority access to speaking & leadership roles

PLATINUM WELLNESS CIRCLE
$2,500

Valid for one year

Visionary supporters powering mental wellness equity
2 complimentary tickets to M.E.N.D. Annual Wellness Summit
Exclusive leadership roundtable invitation
Priority access to professional trainings, keynotes & wellness events
Early registration for family and youth programs
Premium Donor Digital Badge
Recognition on website & social platforms

GOLD WELLNESS CIRCLE
$1,000

Valid for one year

Community changemakers fueling sustainable access
1 ticket to M.E.N.D. Annual Wellness Summit
Access to quarterly Gold Circle Leadership Webinars
Recognition in digital donor spotlight
Discounted rates on organizational workshops & trainings
Early access to new M.E.N.D. programs

SILVER Wellness CIRCLE
$500

Valid for one year

Everyday leaders investing in healing
Priority access to community mental health events
Quarterly donor newsletter featuring impact stories
Name listed on supporter scroll on website
10% discount on select wellness offerings

BRONZE WELLNESS CIRCLE
$150

Valid for one year

Supporters building bridges to wellness
Access to exclusive member-only livestreams & updates
Digital membership certificate
First-look access to free M.E.N.D. workshops

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!