Women's Wellness Event with FDF & Binto

Thank you for joining us for our 1st Women's Wellness Event, sponsored by Milk Made Skin and Binto. What to Expect: Yoga, Grazing style lunch, champagne, a DIY bouquet bar, and a goody bag. What to Bring: Yoga Mat Event Schedule: 10:00AM-10:30AM: Welcome 10:30AM-11:30 AM: Yoga (for all levels) 11:45 AM-1:00PM: Lunch, DIY Bouquet Bar, and Champagne Toast

Thank you for joining us for our 1st Women's Wellness Event, sponsored by Milk Made Skin and Binto. What to Expect: Yoga, Grazing style lunch, champagne, a DIY bouquet bar, and a goody bag. What to Bring: Yoga Mat Event Schedule: 10:00AM-10:30AM: Welcome 10:30AM-11:30 AM: Yoga (for all levels) 11:45 AM-1:00PM: Lunch, DIY Bouquet Bar, and Champagne Toast

More details...