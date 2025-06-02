Cloverlea Foundation

Hosted by

Cloverlea Foundation

About this event

Wellness in Nature - June Brain & Intellectual Health

1840

1844 Woods Rd, Bedford, VA 24523, USA

Wellness in Nature - Supported
Free
Thanks to our contributions from our Cloverlea Foundation members, we are able to offer this program with no fee. We appreciate the support of our community, and want all who wish to be involved to be able to do so!
Wellness in Nature Supporting-level
$5
To help us with the costs of refreshments and program expenses including future wellness experts, we are offering a supporting-level ticket for this event if you'd like to contribute!
Wellness in Nature Sustaining-level
$10
If you are able to help us grow this program, and eventually offer organized transportation services for groups during these programs, a sustaining-level contribution will get us closer! Thank you for helping us grow!
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