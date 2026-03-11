Cloverlea Foundation

Hosted by

Cloverlea Foundation

About this event

Wellness in Nature - March Brain Health

321 N Bridge St

Bedford, VA 24523, USA

Wellness in Nature - Supported
Pay what you can

We appreciate the support of our community, and want all who wish to be involved to be able to do so! Thanks to our community sponsor Centra, we are able to offer this program with no required cost.

Wellness in Nature Supporting-level
$10

To help us with the costs of refreshments and program expenses including future wellness experts, we are offering a supporting-level ticket for this event if you'd like to contribute; $5 is a charitable donation!

Wellness in Nature Sustaining-level
$15

If you are able to help us grow this program, and eventually offer organized transportation services for groups during these programs, a sustaining-level contribution will get us closer! Thank you for helping us grow; $10 of this ticket is a charitable donation!

Add a donation for Cloverlea Foundation

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