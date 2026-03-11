Wellness in Nature - March Brain Health

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About this event
We appreciate the support of our community, and want all who wish to be involved to be able to do so! Thanks to our community sponsor Centra, we are able to offer this program with no required cost.
To help us with the costs of refreshments and program expenses including future wellness experts, we are offering a supporting-level ticket for this event if you'd like to contribute; $5 is a charitable donation!
If you are able to help us grow this program, and eventually offer organized transportation services for groups during these programs, a sustaining-level contribution will get us closer! Thank you for helping us grow; $10 of this ticket is a charitable donation!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!