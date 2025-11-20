Connecting Pieces Inc

Hosted by

Connecting Pieces Inc

About this event

Wellness Wears Confidence Fashion Show: Honoring Stories of Strength

192 Broadway

Methuen, MA 01844, USA

VIP Front Row
$75

Front Row Seating, Swag Bag, Food, Networking Opportunities, and Tax-Deductible Donation Opportunity

General Participant
$50

Ground Floor, Food, Networking Opportunities, and Tax-Deductible Donation Opportunity

Children
$20

Ground Floor, Food, and Tax-Deductible Donation Opportunity. Children - 10+ years only

Virtual Attendee
$15

Join us from anywhere! This ticket gives you exclusive access to the livestream of our Wellness Wears Confidence Fashion Show. You’ll receive the private Zoom link via email 24 hours before the event. All ticket proceeds support our care kits and wellness programs.

Add a donation for Connecting Pieces Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!