Wellness Wears Confidence Fashion Show: Honoring Stories of Strength

Hosted by
About this event
Front Row Seating, Swag Bag, Food, Networking Opportunities, and Tax-Deductible Donation Opportunity
Ground Floor, Food, Networking Opportunities, and Tax-Deductible Donation Opportunity
Ground Floor, Food, and Tax-Deductible Donation Opportunity. Children - 10+ years only
Join us from anywhere! This ticket gives you exclusive access to the livestream of our Wellness Wears Confidence Fashion Show. You’ll receive the private Zoom link via email 24 hours before the event. All ticket proceeds support our care kits and wellness programs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!