Wellness with Horses Inc's Silent Auction

2 spaces in our one-hour program
Bring a friend to MBE and learn how being present with horses fosters a deep sense of
gratitude. Meet gentle horses in MBE’s indoor arena, and try mindful practices that bring the mind, body and heart into a coherent state for greater ease. Spend some time engaging with the horses one-on-one, sensing how they energetically help us destress and feel more grounded.
Choose from December 27 or a date in 2026.
(3) one-hour sessions for one.
Perfect for first-time equestrians or experienced riders, the Stable Mates program offers a safe and fun atmosphere in which to learn correct, thoughtful ways to work with horses. Learn how Mango Bay Equestrian teaches respectful, effective communication skills on the ground to
establish deeper understanding. During this three-class series, you will learn how to safely work around horses, how your body language relates to theirs and how to connect with confidence.
**Please note: this is a non-riding program.
Half-day (4 hours) for one participant.
Gain greater self-awareness of your strengths and weaknesses by engaging with horses! Horses have an extraordinary ability to sense and react to our emotions and physical cues. By understanding their reactions, we can gain valuable insights about ourselves and create opportunities for transformative learning. MBE program facilitators bring decades of experience
in both equine and human interaction, with specialized training and certification such as Equine Assisted Learning (e3a and EAL Academy). These proven experiential methods and hands-on horse activities guide each participant through their own growth process while strengthening self-awareness. Leave inspired to seek new perspectives and develop an action plan for continued growth. Session to be booked on a date in 2026.
