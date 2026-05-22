Wells and Willow's Angle Poker Run

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About this event
Start the morning off with a peaceful ride with a few stops along the way. Draw your poker card at each location. Prizes will be for Best Hand, 2nd Best Hand, and Worst Hand. Price includes 1 rider per bike.
All motor and type bike show. Categories to be determined as the date approaches.
Take advantage of the discounted rate for registering for both events.
Sometimes you don't want to ride solo. So, enter your riding partner here.
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